WIN Worldwide Appoints New Director of Field Development

(firmenpresse) - PLANO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Global nutrition company WIN Worldwide, home to the ®, today announced the appointment of Ricky Frank as its Director of Field Development.

"We are pleased to have Ricky join us. His training and emphasis on personal development aligns perfectly with the vision Cathy and I have to make WIN Worldwide into a billion-dollar company," shares WIN Founder . "Together we will continue to revolutionize this industry to help our independent Brand Partners achieve financial freedom."

In this new position, Frank will guide the global development and implementation of WIN's sales and marketing initiatives in multiple arenas, including field communications, training and sales technologies, sales events, online marketing and international expansion.

Frank comes to with 25 years of experience from multiple Fortune 500 companies. He has built successful teams -- among the world's largest downline organizations -- and has quickly reached the top ranks in every network marketing company he has participated in. "I feel extremely fortunate and blessed to be aligned with WIN Worldwide, and more importantly Ralph and Cathy Oats. This is going back to my beginning, going back to my roots. I knew of the Oats -- they were the king and queen of NSA," shares Frank. "I'm back to the who, of why I got involved in this industry. Who you are working with is so important, they are the guide of the ship ultimately. I want to impact as many people's lives as I can. I'm excited to share the message, the brand, and the vehicle that can help create meaning in a lot of people's lives."

Frank began his network marketing career in 1987 with NSA where he achieved the National Marketing Director position within three months and was earning a five-figure income in his first 30 days. In 1992, he joined Equinox International where he was a top earner, helping lead the company to become #1 in the Inc. 500 magazine with a growth rate of 36,000%. From 2002-2009, Frank recreated his success by developing a team of over 16,000 in Xango and then became part of the original Sweet 16 Premiers in MonaVie. While Frank was with MonaVie, he managed a team of 63,000 distributors generating 600,000 of weekly sales volume for the company. Since 2010, Frank has been a leading consultant for a variety of companies.

"With an extreme love for coaching and teaching, I gain immense value in motivating others on how to achieve their best life by reaching their goals and dreams personally and in the business world," shares Frank. "We all want a better way to live. We have hopes and dreams to provide for our families and ourselves. I'm excited to spread our WIN opportunity even further than it already is. I know our best days are yet ahead of us."

With this new alliance, is gearing up for tremendous growth. The company is excited to launch a new digital program that will be unveiled at their upcoming event February 17-18th in Plano, Texas, to Brand Partners and guests from across the United States and Europe. To learn more and register for the event, visit .

WIN Worldwide is a network marketing company offering people the ability to achieve physical, mental and financial freedom through it's incredible business opportunity featuring unique nutritional supplements. WIN Worldwide has seen tremendous growth with its superfood supplement, Daily Lift, which provides 59 superfood ingredients and the antioxidant power of 16+ servings of fruits and vegetables; and recently launched the . Originally founded in 1992 by and his wife, Cathy, WIN Worldwide was rebranded and re-launched in 2015 with a focus on empowerment, health, family and fun as they help develop, teach and train people to take control of their future. more about why "It Pays to Live Well" at .

