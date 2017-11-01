Titanium Transportation Group Announces Grant of Long Term Incentive Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - WOODBRIDGE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TTR) is pleased to announce that the Company has granted an aggregate of 174,000 stock options to employees, directors and an officer of the Company. The options were granted as part of Titanium's long term incentive stock option plan and include 35,000 stock options granted to 6 senior employees involved in operational management and acquisitions.

Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.50 for a period of 10 years. Employee stock options vest over a period of six years, with half vesting after three years. Director stock options, which totaled 39,000 stock options, vest over a period of three years, with a third vesting after each completed year.

Mr. Ted Daniel, CEO of Titanium commented: "These options allow us to provide additional long-term incentives for key operational management as we continue to execute our growth strategy."

The option grants were made in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Stock Option Plan and remain subject to approval by the TSXV.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 400 power units, over 1,300 trailers and approximately 500 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eight asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eight consecutive years.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Titanium's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may relate to Titanium's future outlook and anticipated events, and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving Titanium. Particularly, statements regarding performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Titanium or the industry in which it operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are dated, and relate only to events or information, as of the date of this press release. Except as specifically required by law, Titanium undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

