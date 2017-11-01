Prima BioMed Commences Recruitment for Second Cohort of Melanoma Trial

(firmenpresse) - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Prima BioMed Ltd (ASX: PRR) (NASDAQ: PBMD) ("Prima" or the "Company") today announced that the first patient has been dosed for the second cohort of its clinical trial program for IMP321 in combination with KEYTRUDA® being conducted in Australia. The second cohort will recruit up to six patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma that have had a suboptimal response to KEYTRUDA.

Interim data from the first patient cohort released in December 2016 indicate IMP321 is safe and well tolerated. On the basis of this safety data, the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) gave approval for the second cohort to commence.

TACTI-mel (Two ACTive Immunotherapeutics in melanoma) is a multicentre, open label, Phase I study in which patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma will be dosed with IMP321 in combination with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA). The study will evaluate safety as the primary endpoint and anti-tumour activity and the immune response to the combination as secondary endpoints.

IMP321, a first-in-class Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) activator based on the immune checkpoint LAG-3, represents one of the first proposed active immunotherapy drugs in which the patient's own immune system is harnessed to respond to tumour antigenic debris created by chemotherapy. As an APC activator IMP321 boosts the network of dendritic cells in the body that can respond to tumour antigens for a better anti-tumour CD8 T cell response.

Prima BioMed is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the NASDAQ in the US. For further information please visit .

Matthew Beck

The Trout Group LLC

+1 (646) 378-2933





Mr Matthew Gregorowski

Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 2 8234 0105

PressRelease by

PRIMA BIOMED LTD

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/11/2017 - 23:41

Language: English

News-ID 517109

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PRIMA BIOMED LTD

Stadt: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA





Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease