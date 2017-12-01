Teddy Shake Gel Pens Set Are Made Of Highest Quality Materials

Teddy Shake issued a statement today detailing the high-quality materials used in the production of their top-selling gel pens set.
(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their 105-piece [gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_pi_dp_x_lJgwyb58CGGEK) set in November, Teddy Shake has become a best-seller for gel pens on Amazon.com. Company spokesperson Bailey Anderson took time to issue a statement that addresses the quality of the Teddy Shake gel pens and what sets their pens apart from the competition.
"Typically when you draw with a gel pen, the pen will skip, bleed or run out of ink. Not the Teddy Shake gel pens," said Anderson. "We have designed our gel pen with a high-quality, specialty tip that provides a smooth flow of ink. This prevents the ink from leaving puddles of gel ink on the paper which will then smudge your work. Next, Teddy Shake created a special system within the pen that can hold more gel ink - 60% more to be exact! This means the Teddy Shake pen will last quite a bit longer than other gel pens out there. Add to this the variety of colors contained in the Teddy Shake set - ranging from neon to metallic, milky, swirl and glitter; this is the [best set of gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) available."
The Teddy Shake gel pens are ideal for use in adult coloring books, journals, scrapbooks, art projects, business writing, school projects or just plain doodling. The pens are non-toxic as well as lead-free and acid-free, which makes the pens safe for use by children, as well as safe for the environment.
The Teddy Shake gel pen set is currently priced at $24.99, 30% off the retail price. Free shipping is provided for any Amazon purchase over $49.
About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."
