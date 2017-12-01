Airwheel to show its Ebike E3 E6 and R5 in the upcoming 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show

Airwheel electric folding bike E3 and E5 give the first impression to the users that they are modelled on the traditional bicycle, for they are equipped with the chains.

(firmenpresse) - Over last years, Airwheel has given an impression that it has been specialising in the self-balancing scooters. It is understandable to think that way, for it is famous for its numerous self-balancing scooters years ago. For example, the single-wheeled intelligent scooter X-series and the two-wheeled self-balancing scooters S-series are the ultimate in electric sector.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



These days, Airwheel is considering to transform from the self-balancing scooters to e-bike which is, in a sense, similar to the traditional electricity-assisted scooter. For that purpose, Airwheel has pushed out its electric folding bike E3 and E6 and the citizen folding electric bike R5. This practice shows a clear sign that Airwheel gets itself to be on the path to e-bike. To announce formally, Airwheel sets out to pronounce this statement in the upcoming 2017 exhibition, i.e. International Consumer Electronics Show held in USA.



Check Airwheel Products Here:

amzn.to/2hoKlIv

amzn.to/2gv20wB

amzn.to/2jjjGwH



Airwheel electric folding bike E3 and E6 give the first impression to the users that they are modelled on the traditional bicycle, for they are equipped with the chains. Not only it can offer the electric-powered mode, but also the user can manually ride it. The two modes make it a reality to realise automatic mode and manual mode. The ability to pack away exudes its conformance to its previous design notion of saving space of storage. Even if in the metro, it is still acceptable to fit the metro. In the small room, it will not take up much space. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/818301519124541440



By comparison, Airwheel electric assist bike R5 is smarter, because it is armed with APP installed in the mobile phone. Via the APP on the phone, Airwheel R5 user can lock and unlock it. This helps the rider get rid of the care to worry about the theft. It will also make its first appearance in the 2017 CES. The three models will be the most highlight in the exhibition.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 06:09

Language: English

News-ID 517120

Character count: 2560

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease