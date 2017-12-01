       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Relevance of Airwheel electric self balancing scooter to attend 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show

The 2016 exhibition endowed Airwheel with such an opportunity to break the impasseAirwheel successfully entered the market by virtues of 2016 CES. All the time, Airwheel has been making contribution to this goal.

ID: 517124
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - 5 Jan. to 8 Jan. 2017 will be greeted by 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show. Airwheel, a famous scooter-maker, has long expected this trade show. Since last time, it is over one year. In last trade show of CES, Airwheel gained unimaginable result, which made for a lot of collaborative business opportunities. At present, Airwheel is well prepared for this show, which is due to take place in USA. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/818301519124541440

Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en

The 4-day-long exhibition will provide Airwheel with a stage to show off their new products once again. It is said that Airwheel electric folding bike (e.g. E3 and E6) and electric power bicycle R5 are set to make their public appearance in 2017 CES. For those scooter-lovers and Airwheel loyal players, 2017 CES will be an unforgettable magnificent show.

Check Airwheel Products Here:
amzn.to/2hoKlIv
amzn.to/2gv20wB
amzn.to/2jjjGwH

Through last participation in 2016 International Consumer Electronics Show, Airwheel gained its widespread reputation in American market. Before that, Airwheel had no channel to enter the market in USA for certain reasons. However, the 2016 exhibition endowed Airwheel with such an opportunity to break the impasseAirwheel successfully entered the market by virtues of 2016 CES. This move and event was epoch-making, for millions of users in USA got to know Airwheel electric self-balancing scooter which inspired their interests and attention. It is obvious that Airwheel is to attend 2017 CES for the reason different from last year.

https://www.cnet.com/videos/oh-snap-the-polaroid-is-back-ces-2017/#ftag=COS-05-10aaa0j

It is well known that Airwheel is famous for its quality and notion about design. Airwheel intelligent self-balancing scooter aims to create a handy vehicle for the young men and further the eco-friendly environment. All the time, Airwheel has been making contribution to this goal. Since last exhibition held in USA, Airwheel spent a lot of energy and money on the R & D of eco-friendly and economical vehicles. Fortunately, one-year effort bears fruitAirwheel is successful in developing its E-series scooters, whose members are folding electric bike E3 and E6. In 2017, Airwheel must be proud of them.



Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



More information:
http://www.airwheel.net



Keywords (optional):

airwheel-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, airwheel, self-balancing-electric-scooter,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/12/2017 - 06:37
Language: English
News-ID 517124
Character count: 2876
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 40

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.447
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 39
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 230


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z