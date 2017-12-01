Thousands Tour Museum Targeting Psychiatric Human Rights Violations

Using interviews with more than 160 doctors, attorneys, educators, survivors and experts on the mental health industry and its abuses, the Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum and the documentaries shine the light of truth on the multi-billion dollar fraud that is psychiatry.

(firmenpresse) - The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the eradication of abuses committed under the guise of mental health, has held almost 200 events and toured over 3,700 people through the Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum as part of an ongoing effort to educate Floridians on their rights under the mental health law and are inviting all to view the museum at their headquarters in downtown Clearwater which is open from 10am to 10pm daily.



Since opening the new headquarters for the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Florida in July of 2015, there have been over 3,700 tours of the [Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum](http://www.cchrflorida.org/citizens-commission-on-human-rights-of-florida/), which presents the unvarnished history of psychiatry while also providing information on the state of psychiatry today. The museum is open to the general public from 10am to 10pm daily and tours are free.



Using interviews with more than 160 doctors, attorneys, educators, survivors and experts on the mental health industry and its abuses, the museum and the documentaries shine the light of truth on the multi-billion dollar fraud that is psychiatry, states Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida. People have the right to know the truth about psychiatry and we are here to make sure people get the cold, hard facts.



Tours of the museum have been given to everyone from a mother who wanted to know how to protect her children from involuntary examination to psychiatric nursing students brought by their professors to learn the truth about psychiatry.



Students from nursing schools and technical colleges from across the state come to the museum to go through the 2-hour self-guided tour as part of their clinical days and find the experience to be informative and eye opening.



The headquarters has also hosted or participated in almost 200 events designed to educate individuals on their rights under the mental health law of Florida commonly referred to as the Baker Act.





Our goal is to ensure that Floridians know their rights under this law, especially parents since minors may legally be sent for involuntary examination without parental knowledge or consent said Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida. The museum tours and events help us to accomplish this goal faster and more effectively.



According to the 2015 Annual Report of Baker Act Data prepared for the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 193,410 involuntary examinations initiated in calendar year 2015 with an astounding 32,882 initiated on minors. Additionally, and unbeknown to most parents, in Florida, a child may be removed from school grounds and sent for involuntary examination without parental consent or knowledge. [1] The total number of minors evaluated in Florida under the Baker Act increased by 50 percent from fiscal year 2010 to 2015. [2]



Working to educate as many families has possible, CCHR has mailed 124,000 postcards to families in Florida directing them to a website where they can learn more about the law and [download a legal form](http://www.cchrflorida.org/florida-non-consent-forms/) to help protect their children from unnecessary involuntary examination.



We want to see a reduction of the number of involuntary examinations of minors and hope to be able to restore the rights of parents under this law during the next legislative session, said Stein.



The museum is open daily from 10am until 10pm and events are held weekly and monthly. Both are open and free to the general public. For more information please call 727-442-8820.



About the Citizens Commission on Human Rights:



Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHRs mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections.



It was L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who brought the terror of psychiatric imprisonment to the notice of the world. In March 1969, he said, Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the free world tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of mental health. For more information visit, [www.cchrflorida.org](http://www.cchrflorida.org/)



[1] tampabay.com/news/publicsafety/numbers-show-surge-in-baker-act-exams-of-kids-in-tampa-bay-area/2306799



[2] Ibid





More information:

http://www.cchrflorida.org/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida

http://www.cchrflorida.org/

PressRelease by

Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida

Requests:

Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida

http://www.cchrflorida.org/

+1-727-442-8820

109 N. Fort Harrison Ave

Clearwater

United States

Date: 01/12/2017 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 517125

Character count: 4862

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida

Ansprechpartner: Diane Stein

Stadt: Clearwater

Telefon: +1-727-442-8820



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 11/01/2017



Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease