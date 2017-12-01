Key Facts and Opportunities Non-Life Insurance in Peru up to 2020

Report provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011-2015) and forecast period (2015-2020). The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Peruvian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

12207

The latest report focusing on the Insurance Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Insurance Market. It is entitled as Non-Life Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020.



Timetrics 'Non-Life Insurance in Peru Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Peruvian non-life insurance segment, including:



The Peruvian non-life segments detailed outlook by product category

A comprehensive overview of the Peruvian economy and demographics

A comparison of the Peruvian non-life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

The various distribution channels in the Peruvian non-life insurance segment

Detailed analysis of natural and man-made hazards and their impact on the Peruvian insurance industry

Details of the competitive landscape in the non-life insurance segment in Peru

Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Peruvian insurance industry

Summary



Timetrics 'Non-Life Insurance in Peru Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Peruvian non-life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Peruvian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (20112015) and forecast period (20152020).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Peruvian economy and demographics, explains the various types of natural and man-made hazards and their impact on the Peruvian insurance industry, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.





The report brings together Timetrics research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Peru:

It provides historical values for the Peruvian non-life insurance segment for the reports 20112015 review period, and projected figures for the 20152020 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Peruvian non-life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

It provides a comparison of the Peruvian non-life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

It analyzes the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Peru.

It analyzes various natural and man-made hazards and their impact on the Peruvian insurance industry

It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Peru, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons to Buy



Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Peruvian non-life insurance segment, and each category within it.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Peruvian non-life insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment.

Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Peruvian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights



The Peruvian non-life segment is concentrated, with the 10 leading insurers accounting for 99.7% of the segments direct written premium in 2015.

Property insurance was the leading non-life insurance category during the review period.

The insurance penetration of the non-life segment was 0.82% in 2015.

SOAT, the obligatory automobile cover, is the main insurance product offered online.





More information:

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

