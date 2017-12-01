Opportunities and Key Trends of Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Peru 2020

Report brings together Timetrics research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

The latest report focusing on the Insurance Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Insurance Market. It is entitled as Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020.



Timetrics 'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Peru Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment, including:



An overview of the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment



The Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segments growth prospects by category



A comprehensive overview of the Peruvian economy and demographics



A comparison of the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment with its regional counterparts



The various distribution channels in the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment



Details of the competitive landscape in the personal accident and health insurance segment in Peru



Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Peruvian insurance industry



Summary



Timetrics 'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Peru Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Peruvian life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Peruvian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.



It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (20112015) and forecast period (20152020).





The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Peruvian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together Timetrics research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Peru:



It provides historical values for the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment for the reports 20112015 review period, and projected figures for the 20152020 forecast period.



It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.



It provides a comparison of the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment with its regional counterparts



It provides an overview of the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Peru.



It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Peru, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons to Buy



Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment, and each category within it.



Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment.



Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment.



Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.



Gain insights into key regulations governing the Peruvian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.



Key Highlights



The personal accident and health segment accounted for 9.3% of the overall insurance gross written premium in Peru in 2015.



Insurance penetration of the personal accident and health segment was 0.18% in 2015.



El Pacfico Peruano, one of countrys leading life and personal accident and health insurers, expanded by forming a joint venture with Banmdica SA to jointly develop businesses in the Peruvian healthcare market in December 2014.



In 2015, Rimac Seguros y Reaseguros introduced a new accident insurance policy for children.





Comments on this PressRelease