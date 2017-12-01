Overview of Global Movie Theatres Market Analysis and Growth

Movie Theaters market research report offers insightful industry analysis and research into the market at the national level. In-depth industry market research is presented in a logical and consistent format. The industry report contains key industry statistics, market size, industry trends, and growth and profit forecasts for a 5-year outlook period.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 12, 2017: The latest report focusing on the Lifestyle Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Lifestyle Market. It is entitled as Global Movie Theatres Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020).



Scope of the Report



The report entitled Global Movie Theatres Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020), provides an in-depth analysis of the global movie theatres market with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value as well as volume, market share by region and screen format. An analysis of movie theatre screen market has also been provided in the report.



The report provides detailed regional/country analysis of the US/Canada, Asia Pacific, EMEA and Latin America for the movie theatre market. Regional analysis include market sizing by value of each region, historical and forecast. In Asia Pacific, China is the leading country accounted for more than half of the total market in the region.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global movie theatre market has also been forecasted for the period 2016-2020, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



A brief company profiling of major market players namely AMC/Carmike, Regal Entertainment, and Cinemark has been provided in the report on the basis of aspects like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by respective companies.



Company Coverage



Regal Entertainment Group

Cinemark Holdings



AMC Entertainment Group



Region/Country Coverage



US/Canada

Asia Pacific

EMEA

Latin America



Executive Summary



A place, usually a building which comprises an auditorium for watching movies is generally termed as movie theatres. In movie theatres, film is projected with a movie projector on a large projection screen at the front of the auditorium while the songs, dialogue and music are played though a number of speakers. A great variety of movies are shown at theatres ranging from animated films, blockbuster and documentaries. Movie theatres are broadly categorized into four types namely Multiplexes and megaplexes, IMAX, Independent and Second Run and Drive In. A place at a movie theatre where tickets are bought or reserved is known as box office.



The global movie theatre market has grown over the past few years with the growth in the box office market. The global box office market increased at a significant CAGR during the span of five years, i.e. 2011-2015 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years, i.e. 2016 to 2020 tremendously.



The major growth drivers for the global movie theatre market are: digitization in the media and entertainment space, innovation in the film industry, rising number of frequent moviegoers, investment in new theatre technology and rising consumer spending on box office etc. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges that hamper the growth of the market such as: failure concept of screening room, rising popularity of in-home theatres, rising cost of movie tickets and lack of customer service in theatres.





