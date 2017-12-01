Global Market Analysis of Cellular IoT Market Forecasted to Grow Steadily by 2017

Report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 12, 2017: Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently announced the addition of a new report to its database, titled Global Cellular IoT Market Research Report 2017. This study encapsulates all the precise information of global market, with a deep focus on some of the key regions, such as Europe, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. The revenue, capacity, production, price and market share of each region have been discussed in the research study to offer a clear understanding of the market.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=908955



At the start, the report represents an introduction on the cellular IoT. The IoT is a network of physical objects, machines, people and other devices that enables connectivity and communications to exchange data for intelligent applications and services to be advanced. It is also referred as inter-connection of networks. When IoT devices are connected with PAN, LAN or Wi-Fi or a cellular network, then it is termed as Cellular IoT. Cellular networks can deliver consistent, secure and diverse IoT services using existing network infrastructure. Also, the demand for end-to-security between connected devices has bolstered the growth of the market. The report further studies that, rising demand for extended network coverage and capacity to put up a large number of connected devices across the globe are anticipated to drive the market for cellular IoT.



In the next section, the report segments the market on the basis of its types and applications. By the types, the market has been classified into; Hardware and Software. Whereas, on the basis of applications, it covers



 2G, 3G and 4G

 5G

 LTEM

 NBIoT

 NBLTEM



Among these, 2G is broadly adopted for the IoT applications because of the low cost of the chipset & majority of connected devices in massive IoT that requires low data transfer rate. Thus, 2G became an ideal connectivity technology in comparison to 3G and 4G. Geographically, in North America, the market of cellular IoT is large and growing strongly across a wide range of applications. It has also been studied that the applications of Internet of things are enormous in different sectors. Medical, industrial, retail and automotive sectors will be a big market for IoT.





Furthermore, the report also highlights the major vendors of the global market. It includes:



Qualcomm Incorporated

Mistbase Communication System

Sierra Wireless

Gemalto NV

Sequans Communication

Telit Communications PLC

Mediatek Inc.

UBlox Holding AG

Texas Instruments

ZTE Corporation

Commsolid GmbH



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-cellular-iot-market-research-report-2017-report.html



All of these vendors are profiled along with company basic information, manufacturing base and competitors along with capacity, production, revenue and gross margin of the year 2015 and 2016. At the end, manufacturing cost analysis, marketing strategy, market effect factors, industrial chain and sourcing strategy are also analyzed in detail.











More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-cellular-iot-market-research-report-2017-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.





PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub



Date: 01/12/2017 - 07:56

Language: English

News-ID 517132

Character count: 3660

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Sudip Saha

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: +1-518-621-2074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 01.12.2017



Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease