Northern VA Wedding DJ Liz Daley Events Awarded 2017 Couple's Choice in Richmond

Northern Virginia Wedding DJ, Liz Daley Events, was awarded the 2017 Couple's Choice Award sponsored by the WeddingWire Network, coming out in the top five percent of local wedding professionals as reviewed by over $2.5 million customers nationwide.

(firmenpresse) - Northern Virginia disc jockey (DJ) in Williamsburg, Liz Daley Events, was named the winner of the prestigious WeddingWire's Couple's Choice Award for the Richmond, Charlottesville, Roanoke and Hampton Roads regions beating out ninety-five percent of local wedding DJ professionals to take home top honors for the 7th time. The WeddingWire Network notified Liz Daley Events via email about the award selection and congratulated the company for the exemplary work they did in 2016, and the highly regarded reputation they've established with their clients. Details about the award can be found on the company website at https://www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.

Potential award recipients are determined by reviews from over a 2.5 million WeddingWire newlyweds in order to be in contention for the Couple's Choice Awards. The selection was based on those select wedding professionals who represent the top five percent of local wedding vendors in more than 20 service categories from wedding venues to [wedding planners to wedding DJ's](https://lizdaleyevents.com) who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Unlike other awards, winners are determined by recent reviews and surveys. This is meant to serve as an indicator of legitimacy and reliability for engaged couples by indicating winners who are chosen solely based on their quality, quantity, consistency, and recency of the wedding reviews received from customers through the 2016 calendar year. Liz Daley, Owner of Liz Daley Events was pleased about the company's performance, saying:

"A wedding is more than providing great music and a wedding DJ is instrumental in creating a connection with the family to provide many positive memories that will last forever. The company has worked hard over the last several years to create these personal moments with the wedding planning and DJ services we provided. It is exciting to start the year and see all this hard work pay off by receiving the Couple's Choice Award again in 2017."



Persons interested in learning more about Liz Daley Events and the award can visit the website at https://www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.



http://https://lizdaleyevents.com/



Liz Daley Events
https://lizdaleyevents.com/

Liz Daley Events
https://lizdaleyevents.com/
+1-757-566-4530
9077 Marmont Lane
Williamsburg
United States



Date: 01/12/2017 - 08:02
Firma: Liz Daley Events
Stadt: Williamsburg
Telefon: +1-757-566-4530

