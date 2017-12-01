Russia has ruled USA elections. Donald Trump, Anatoliy Golod plan good world

Journalists have found the information how Russian GUIDES have managed for good result in USA elections.

(firmenpresse) - Journalists have found the information how Russian GUIDES have managed for good result in USA elections. The GUIDES sent information for elections result few months before elections, few days before elections, even few days after elections message was sent to senators, journalists in all states (that electors have confirmed good result). Super news "Who is managing Mrs.Hillary Clinton?" was read around the world. This message includes real information, it can help to many people, because Hillary Clinton was going just to do politics for conflict structures (you know it even from her previous politics), but good chances that Donald Trump is going to do good relations with different countries (it is always necessary to find good decisions, but obviously, that he is going to make more good politics for many countries). List with publications samples you can find on the web site ( www.super-dobro.com kind communications) before signature.



The news from GUIDES also published on many news sites, also we send it to many thousands people in USA government organizations, to senators in all states, to Congress; you know that many electors are from them or talk with them also, the message also was sent to public, to many thousands correspondents, management in ABC, NBC Universal, CNN, FOX News, BBC News, AP etc., to many correspondents in different States, it helped to make more good relations in mass media in different states for Donald Trump. For making good relations, good situations in the world General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service created in Russian Federation (GUIDES, General director, creator: Anatoliy Golod, has diploma with honors, Ph.D.) Anatoliy Golod suggest good cycles theory (cycles can always have good plus very good positions). Good cycles theory can make good health, good politics, good technologies, it can receive Nobel Prize.



IT IS ACTUAL TO READ MORE THESE NEWS IN BIG NEWS VERSION.



"Journalists can get independence, to help to make good social, economic activity. Apple, IBM company, good relations." (it includes this news big version plus more information).





https://www.prbuzz.com/politics-a-public-affairs/401063



It is actual to read super good news:



"Sensation: eights will sign peace on the Earth. Russia improves the world". https://www.prbuzz.com/politics-a-public-affairs/384857



Russian version:



"Good prognosis succed. Eights will sign peace on the Earth": http://www.pronline.ru/Khoroshiie-priedskazaniia-sbyvaiutsia-Pridiet-vosmoi-i-podpishiet-MIR-na-Ziemlie.html



Contact information:

Anatoliy Golod

General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES)

Address: Moscow, Russian Federation

Phone: +7(495)7604918

Email: anatoliygolod(at)superdobro.com

Website: http://www.super-dobro.com/





More information:

http://www.super-dobro.com



PressRelease by

General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 08:05

Language: English

News-ID 517134

Character count: 3058

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES)



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease