Enstar Group Limited Announces Closure of Transaction to Reinsure QBE Legacy Business

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited

(NASDAQ:ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries

completed a previously announced transaction to reinsure multi-line property and

casualty business of QBE Insurance Group Limited. The closing followed receipt

of regulatory approval and satisfaction of closing conditions.



As previously disclosed, the portfolio primarily includes workers' compensation,

construction defect, and general liability discontinued lines of business.



Enstar's subsidiary has also pledged a portion of the premium as collateral to a

subsidiary of QBE and has also provided additional collateral and a limited

parental guarantee. A subsidiary of Enstar provides administrative services on

the reinsured portfolio.



About Enstar



Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group that offers innovative capital release

solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group

companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe,

Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in

completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 75 companies and portfolios

since its formation in 2001. Enstar's active underwriting businesses include the

StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with

multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which

manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd's

Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.



Cautionary Statement



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These

statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current



expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any

such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not

guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that

actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding

Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar's Form 10-K for

the year ended December 31, 2015 and Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended

September 30, 2016, and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore,

Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking

statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-

looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations

with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or

assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.



Contact: Mark Smith

Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Enstar Group Limited via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.enstargroup.com/



PressRelease by

Enstar Group Limited

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 00:58

Language: English

News-ID 517137

Character count: 3612

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Enstar Group Limited

Stadt: Hamilton





Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease