Enstar Group Limited Announces Closure of Transaction to Reinsure QBE Legacy Business

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited
(NASDAQ:ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries
completed a previously announced transaction to reinsure multi-line property and
casualty business of QBE Insurance Group Limited. The closing followed receipt
of regulatory approval and satisfaction of closing conditions.
As previously disclosed, the portfolio primarily includes workers' compensation,
construction defect, and general liability discontinued lines of business.
Enstar's subsidiary has also pledged a portion of the premium as collateral to a
subsidiary of QBE and has also provided additional collateral and a limited
parental guarantee. A subsidiary of Enstar provides administrative services on
the reinsured portfolio.
About Enstar
Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group that offers innovative capital release
solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group
companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe,
Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in
completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 75 companies and portfolios
since its formation in 2001. Enstar's active underwriting businesses include the
StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with
multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which
manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd's
Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current
expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any
such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not
guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that
actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding
Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar's Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2015 and Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended
September 30, 2016, and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore,
Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking
statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-
looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations
with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or
assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.
