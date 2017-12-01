Juniper Systems Launches New CT7G Rugged Tablet

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugged computer

manufacturer Juniper Systems Limited has announced that its new CT7G Rugged

Tablet is in production and now shipping. Running on the Android® 6.0 operating

system, the CT7G handheld computer was designed for intensive data collection in

harsh environments.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b40dc006-4d06-4cdc-b588-

d6173550611d



The newest rugged handheld computer from Cedar, a product line of Juniper

Systems, the CT7G joins other waterproof handhelds from Juniper, including the

ultra-rugged Mesa 2(TM) Rugged Tablet, Archer 2(TM), and Allegro 2(TM), all of

which are designed for use in extreme outdoor conditions.



'The CT7G from Cedar is our latest go-to product for field data collection',

said Simon Bowe, General Manager at Juniper Systems Limited. 'Its large screen,

long-life battery, and special sensors make it the ideal solution for many

outdoor computing problems'.



Specifically, the CT7G includes numerous sensors that are highly relevant to the

geomatics industry and geospatial technology. Its superior functionality is

provided by front and rear cameras, an e-compass, G-sensor, three-axis gyroscope

and distance/light sensors - instruments which are critical to accurate and

comprehensive data collection.



Like Juniper's other handhelds, the CT7G is fully rugged, rated to IP-68 against

dust and water ingress, and drop-tested to 3 feet (1 metre) on concrete.

Designed specifically for outdoor use, it is ideal for technical applications

that require data capture and computing in the field.



The data logger's large, 7-inch display allows ample viewing area which

expedites measurement and data capture without compromising size and weight. It

safely and accurately operates in extreme high and low temperatures, and is



supplied with 4500mAh battery for use throughout the day. Running on the Android

6.0 operating system, it can accommodate a micro-SD card up to 32G for external

storage. The CT7G is highly versatile and can run business-ready applications

from the Google Play(TM) store.



Juniper Systems is now shipping the CT7G Rugged Tablet to partners, resellers

and end users in a variety of industries.



About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, UT, USA and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and

manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection

solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has

provided innovative mobile technology to geomatics, industrial, natural

resources, utilities and public services, and military markets.



Contact:

Simon Bowe, General Manager

simon(at)junipersys.com

+44 (0) 1527 870773

www.junipersys.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Juniper Systems Limited via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://www.junipersys.com



PressRelease by

Juniper Systems Limited

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 04:16

Language: English

News-ID 517138

Character count: 3537

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Juniper Systems Limited

Stadt: Bromsgrove





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease