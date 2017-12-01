Juniper Systems Launches New CT7G Rugged Tablet

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugged computer
manufacturer Juniper Systems Limited has announced that its new CT7G Rugged
Tablet is in production and now shipping. Running on the Android® 6.0 operating
system, the CT7G handheld computer was designed for intensive data collection in
harsh environments.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available
at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b40dc006-4d06-4cdc-b588-
d6173550611d
The newest rugged handheld computer from Cedar, a product line of Juniper
Systems, the CT7G joins other waterproof handhelds from Juniper, including the
ultra-rugged Mesa 2(TM) Rugged Tablet, Archer 2(TM), and Allegro 2(TM), all of
which are designed for use in extreme outdoor conditions.
'The CT7G from Cedar is our latest go-to product for field data collection',
said Simon Bowe, General Manager at Juniper Systems Limited. 'Its large screen,
long-life battery, and special sensors make it the ideal solution for many
outdoor computing problems'.
Specifically, the CT7G includes numerous sensors that are highly relevant to the
geomatics industry and geospatial technology. Its superior functionality is
provided by front and rear cameras, an e-compass, G-sensor, three-axis gyroscope
and distance/light sensors - instruments which are critical to accurate and
comprehensive data collection.
Like Juniper's other handhelds, the CT7G is fully rugged, rated to IP-68 against
dust and water ingress, and drop-tested to 3 feet (1 metre) on concrete.
Designed specifically for outdoor use, it is ideal for technical applications
that require data capture and computing in the field.
The data logger's large, 7-inch display allows ample viewing area which
expedites measurement and data capture without compromising size and weight. It
safely and accurately operates in extreme high and low temperatures, and is
supplied with 4500mAh battery for use throughout the day. Running on the Android
6.0 operating system, it can accommodate a micro-SD card up to 32G for external
storage. The CT7G is highly versatile and can run business-ready applications
from the Google Play(TM) store.
Juniper Systems is now shipping the CT7G Rugged Tablet to partners, resellers
and end users in a variety of industries.
About Juniper Systems Limited
Based out of Logan, UT, USA and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and
manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection
solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has
provided innovative mobile technology to geomatics, industrial, natural
resources, utilities and public services, and military markets.
Contact:
Simon Bowe, General Manager
simon(at)junipersys.com
+44 (0) 1527 870773
www.junipersys.com
