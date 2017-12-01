Easy and Gemalto improve quality of mobile services in Brazil

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, January 12, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, has teamed up with Easy, the largest transport app
solution in Latin America, available in 12 countries, to greatly improve the
quality of mobile services in Brazil. More than 150,000 taxi drivers in Brazil
will use Gemalto's CE Quality of Experience (QoE) solution to collect Key
Performance Indicators from mobile devices as they travel throughout 24 major
cities. The detailed data and up-to-the-moment QoE event maps are used by mobile
operators, Over-The-Top service providers and device makers to improve networks,
handsets and value-added services for customers while boosting competitive
advantage in the marketplace.
Gemalto's QoE solution operates unnoticed in the Easy app, securely collecting
anonymous data such as type of mobile device, device behavior, network traffic
patterns, battery consumption data, no service areas, 2G, 3G and 4G handover,
WiFi consumption and many more. It operates across different devices and
networks and provides unique benchmarking and competitive analysis insights that
help mobile operators optimize connectivity performance and improve subscriber
offerings. Consumer usage data available by region helps service providers
develop attractive segmented rates and value added offers while information
about events that lead to device and battery strain help Original Equipment
Manufacturers optimize designs to improve device performance. Gemalto's QoE is
compatible with virtually all operating systems and will initially launch for
driver Android devices before expanding to other platforms and customer apps.
"With strong global mobile operators relationships and outstanding consulting
support, the partnership with Gemalto is ideal to help us leverage our Easy app
to expand new services to the wireless industry while gaining a new revenue
stream," said Jorge Pilo, Global CEO at Easy. "The intuitive, easy to use
Gemalto QoE software helps us quickly personalize the app, dashboard and reports
to meet varying needs of wireless industry customers," concludes Pilo.
"Easy is uniquely positioned to disrupt traditional business models by
leveraging Gemalto's QoE solution," said Rodrigo Serna, President for the
Americas at Gemalto. "Easy has a clear visibility of network and connectivity
performances, enforcing the quality of their service to thousands of daily
users."
About Easy
Our mission is to make transportation from point A to point B with efficiency
and convenience. Founded in 2011 in Rio de Janeiro as Easy Taxi, the company has
since then expanded to cover over 400 cities, and now offers numerous services,
including on-demand premium cars, traditional taxi services and ridesharing. In
December 2015 it merged with Colombia's leading taxi app, Tappsi. The app is
available for Android, iOS and Windows Phone, as well as for B2B clients through
Easy Corporate. In July 2016, the company rebranded from Easy Taxi to "Easy" and
presented it's new brand promise of affordable urban mobility services at
quality price tag.
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
