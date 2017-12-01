Sodexo: Q1 Fiscal 2017 impacted by expected high comparative base, annual objectives confirmed

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
On-site Services segment reporting changes from geographies to global client
segments
* Revenues organic growth* -1.5%, with underlying growth at +1.1% excluding
the Rugby World Cup and Energy & Resources[1] impact.
* On-site Services: -1.8% organic growth, +0.9% excluding the Rugby World
Cup and Energy & Resources
* As anticipated, Rugby World Cup contribution in previous year
weighed on growth for 2.3%
* Energy & Resources improving, as comparative base eases and new
business kicks-in, but still negative
* Education in North America returns to moderate growth
* Significant new business wins including Collahuasi in Chile, and Air
France in France.
* Benefits & Rewards Services: a strong quarter with +7.2% organic growth
* Strong growth in Europe with +9.8% organic revenue growth
* Resilient organic growth in Latin America, at +4.3%, despite a
marked slowdown in Brazil
* Sodexo confirms its Fiscal 2017 objectives of organic revenue growth around
3% and growth in operating profit of 8 to 9%, at constant exchange rates and
before exceptional expenses*.
Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 12, 2017 - Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris: FR
0000121220 - OTC: SDXAY), world leader in Quality of Life Services, today
reported its non-audited revenues for the first quarter of Fiscal 2017, which
ended on November 30, 2016.
New segment reporting
From the beginning of Fiscal 2017, the Group reports the breakdown of its On-
site Services revenues and operating profit by global client segment rather than
geographies to reflect the progressive reorganization of the Group since
September, 2015.
As a result,
* On-site Services revenues are now reported by three global client segments
(Business & Administrations, Health Care & Seniors, and Education), with a
secondary level by region (North America, Europe -including UK and Ireland-
and Africa/Asia/Australia/Latin America/Middle East)
* On-site operating profit is provided by Global client segment.
Please refer to pages 11-13 for the Fiscal 2016 restated On-site segment
figures.
Revenues by activity and global client segment
Revenues Q1 Fiscal Q1 Fiscal Organic Published
(in millions of euro) 2017 2016 growth growth
Business & 2,620 2,808 -5.0% -6.7%
Administrations
------------------------ -------------------------------------------
Health Care & Seniors 1,229 1,204 +2.6% +2.1%
------------------------ -------------------------------------------
Education 1,387 1,377 +1.0% +0.7%
Total On-site Services 5,236 5,388 -1.8% -2.8%
Total Benefits & 216 186 +7.2% +16.1%
Rewards Services
Elimination of intra- (1) (1)
group revenues
TOTAL GROUP 5 451 5,573 -1.5% -2.2%
Commenting on these figures, Sodexo CEO Michel Landel said:
"As anticipated, first-quarter revenue performance reflects the impact from the
Rugby World Cup and the weakness in Energy & Resources. The underlying organic
growth in this quarter excluding the Rugby and Energy & Resources effect is
+1.1%. Education in North America is back to modest growth and the pipeline of
new business opportunities is strong, while activity in France generally remains
weak. In addition, the revenues momentum was strong in Benefits & Rewards
Services this quarter.
Every day, our new organization demonstrates its capacity to provide expertise
and value for our clients through our unique offer of integrated Quality of Life
services. Revenue growth will progressively accelerate in the coming quarters
and we confirm our objectives for Fiscal 2017 of around 3% organic growth and
8 to 9% growth in operating profit, excluding currency impact and exceptional
expenses."
Highlights of the period
* As anticipated, the first quarter is impacted by the very high comparable
base last year due to the 131 million euro contribution of the Rugby World
Cup, representing a decline of 2.3% of Group revenues.
* The trend in Energy & Resources has improved although organic growth remains
negative at -4.5% in this quarter, compared to a double digit decline in
Fiscal 2016.
* On-site Services organic growth, excluding the Rugby World Cup and Energy &
Resources, was up 0.9% and is expected to progressively accelerate through
the year.
* Business & Administrations organic growth was down 5%, impacted as expected
by the Rugby World Cup comparable base, and the ongoing negative trend in
Energy & Resources (albeit significantly less than in preceding quarters).
Business & Administrations organic growth excluding the Rugby World Cup and
Energy & Resources effect, was -0.1%, resulting from a low level of contract
start-ups in Europe, in particular in the UK, some contract losses and weak
demand in France generally.
* Health Care & Seniors organic growth is +2.6%, benefiting from same site
growth in Hospitals in North America and the ramp-up of a new Senior
contract in France, in a context of an ever greater contract selectivity in
Hospitals in France and the United-Kingdom.
* Education organic growth has recovered slightly at +1.0% with modest growth
in North America and Europe and continued strong development in new
contracts in Asia.
* Organic growth in Benefits & Rewards Services, at +7.2%, picked up
substantially in the quarter resulting from strong growth in Europe and
resilient growth in Latin America, despite an increasingly competitive
environment and lower face value inflation in Brazil.
Fiscal 2017 objectives
This first quarter, as expected, was impacted by challenging revenue comparables
which will progressively reduce from the second quarter due to stronger new
business pipeline, improved momentum in developing economies, continued
improvement in Energy & Resources, the absence of any further Rugby World Cup
impact, and the extra days accounting adjustment in North America in Q4.
The Group is confident that it will achieve its Fiscal 2017 objectives:
* Organic revenue growth of around 3%
* An increase in operating profit of 8% to 9%, excluding currency effects and
before exceptional expenses relating to the Adaptation and Simplification
program.
Financial calendar
Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Fiscal 2016 January 24, 2017
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Ex-dividend date February 6, 2017
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend record date February 7, 2017
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend payment date February 8, 2017
-----------------------------------------------------------------
1(st) Half results - Fiscal 2017 April 13, 2017
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Nine month revenues - Fiscal 2017 July 6, 2017
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Annual results - Fiscal 2017 November 16, 2017
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Fiscal 2017 January 23, 2018
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Meeting and Conference call
Sodexo will host a meeting and conference call (in English) today at 11 a.m.
(French time), 10 a.m. (UK time) to present the Group's new segment reporting
and comment on the 1(st) Quarter Fiscal 2017 revenues. Those who wish to connect
to the call may dial +44(0)1452 555 566 (from outside France) or 01 76 74 24 28
(from within France), followed by the pass code 52 17 364. The presentation can
also be followed via live webcast on the Group website, www.sodexo.com, in the
"Finance - Financial Results" section, where there will be an option to ask
questions on line.
The press release, presentation and webcast will be available on the Group
website www.sodexo.com under both the "Latest News" section and the "Finance -
Financial Results" section. A recording of the conference call will be available
until January 27 by dialing +44(0)1452 550 000, pass code 52 17 364.
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in
services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and
organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million
consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits
& Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100
services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more
than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and
cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and
Mobility Pass benefits for employees to in-home assistance, child-care centers
and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its
independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously
develop and engage its 425,000 employees throughout the world.
Key figures (as of August 31, 2016)
20.2 billion euro consolidated revenues
425,000 employees
19(th) largest employer worldwide
80 countries
75 million consumers served daily
16.6 billion euro in market capitalization (as of January 11, 2017)
Forward-looking information
This press release contains statements that may be considered as forward-looking
statements and as such may not relate strictly to historical or current facts.
These statements represent management's views as of the date they are made and
Sodexo assumes no obligation to update them. The reader is cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Contacts
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Analysts and Investors Media |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Virginia Jeanson Laura Schalk |
| Tel. & Fax: +33 1 57 75 80 56 Tel. & Fax: +33 1 57 75 85 69 |
| E-mail: virginia.jeanson(at)sodexo.com E-mail: laura.schalk(at)sodexo.com |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
FISCAL 2017 Q1 REVENUE ACTIVITY REPORT
Revenue Analysis
Revenues
(in millions of Q1 Fiscal Q1 Fiscal Published Currency Organic
euro) 2017 2016 growth Acquisitions effect growth
Business & 2,620 2,808 -6.7% - -1.7% -5.0%
Administrations
-------------------- --------------------------------------------------
Health Care & 1,229 1,204 +2.1% +0.3% -0.7% +2.6%
Seniors
-------------------- --------------------------------------------------
Education 1,387 1,377 +0.7% - -0.3% +1.0%
Total On-site 5,236 5,388 -2.8% +0.1% -1.1% -1.8%
Services
Total Benefits & 216 186 +16.1% +4.3% +4.6% +7.2%
Rewards Services
Elimination of
intra-group (1) (1)
revenues
TOTAL GROUP 5 451 5,573 -2.2% +0.2% -0.9% -1.5%
Fiscal 2017 first quarter consolidated revenues totaled 5,451 million euro, down
2.2%. The currency effect was negative at -0.9% due to the weakness of Pound
Sterling, partially compensated by the strength of the Brazilian real.
Acquisitions signed in the first quarter net of disposals contributed +0.2% to
growth, including PSL, a leading hotel procurement organization in the United
Kingdom, 5 catering contracts in prestigious London museums (Royal Academy,
National Gallery, Imperial War Museum, ICA and Wallace Collection) and Inspirus,
a specialist in motivation services in the USA.
Organic revenue growth was -1.5%, impacted in particular by the significant
contribution from the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in the prior year period and the
decline in Energy & Resources. Excluding both, Group organic revenue growth was
up 1.1%.
Analysis of organic growth in On-site Services
Fiscal 2017 First quarter On-site Services organic growth was -1.8%, and +0.9%
excluding the RWC and the impact of Energy & Resources.
Business & Administrations
Revenues
(in millions of euro) Q1 Fiscal 2017 Q1 Fiscal 2016 Organic growth
North America 609 584 +3.9%
----------------------------------- ----------------
Europe 1,331 1,579 -11.7%
----------------------------------- ----------------
Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin 679 645 +2.9%
America, Middle East
Total Business & Administrations 2,620 2,808 -5.0%
First quarter Fiscal 2017 On-site Services revenues in Business &
Administrations totaled 2.6 billion euro, down organically by 5% compared with
the first quarter of Fiscal 2016 which benefited from the RWC. Excluding the RWC
and Energy & Resources, organic growth was -0.1%. This performance reflects
strong growth in corporate services in North America, a low level of new
business in the UK and continued weakness in France. The trend in Energy &
Resources is improving as expected, even if still down 4.5%, helped by an easier
comparable base and new contract start-ups,
Organic growth in North America was +3.9%. Demand remained strong for additional
facilities management services among clients, combined with new airline lounge
business. Energy & Resources activity in the region weighs on the performance as
the remote site activity is now included in the performance of North America.
Performance in Energy & Resources has stabilized but relative to the strong
development of the other activities, it is a drag on performance.
Europe was down 11.7%, combining all the difficulties of the period with a high
comparable base due to the RWC, a particularly strong decline in North Sea Oil
and Gas, and the continued weakness of France (accentuated by the loss of a
significant justice contract in the second quarter of Fiscal 2016, which up to
this quarter had been compensated by ramp-ups).
In Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East, organic growth of
+2.9% reflects continued strong growth in Corporate services thanks to new
contracts in all the regions except in the oil-related economies in Africa and
the Middle East; the extension of contracts with existing international clients;
and the emergence of integrated contract requests for local companies as they
expand outside their countries. In Energy & Resources, activity has more or less
stabilized, helped by the contribution of the contract start-ups signed last
year.
Health Care & Seniors
Revenues
(in millions of euro) Q1 Fiscal 2017 Q1 Fiscal 2016 Organic growth
North America 810 778 +3.6%
----------------------------------- ----------------
Europe 363 382 -0.8%
----------------------------------- ----------------
Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin 56 44 +13.0%
America, Middle East
Total Health Care & Seniors 1,229 1,204 +2.6%
In Health Care & Seniors, revenues totaled 1.2 billion euro, with organic growth
at +2.6%.
Organic growth in North America was +3.6%, due to solid growth in same site
sales, as a result of the development of facilities management services and the
ramp-up of new sites.
The -0.8% decline in Europe reflects a much greater selectivity in bidding for
hospital contracts, particularly in the UK and France. Retention remains high,
so that same site sales growth and the Korian Seniors contract ramp-up are
partially covering net losses.
In Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East, growth in the
segment is strong at +13% particularly in China, Australia, Brazil and Chile
with a combination of new contracts and the extension of services within
existing contracts.
Education
Revenues
(in millions of euro) Q1 Fiscal 2017 Q1 Fiscal 2016 Organic growth
North America 1,104 1,091 +0.8%
----------------------------------- ----------------
Europe 262 267 +0.9%
----------------------------------- ----------------
Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin 21 19 +9.6%
America, Middle East
Total Education 1,387 1,377 +1.0%
In Education, revenues for the first quarter of Fiscal 2017 amounted to 1.4
billion euro, up organically by 1%.
Organic growth in North America of +0.8% is the result of strong growth in new
business in Schools, such as the extension of Chicago Public Schools contract
and a new one with Washington DC schools, offset by a small decline in
Universities due to low prior year development.
In Europe, organic growth of +0.9% was attributable to the combination of robust
growth in Italy and Finland, offset somewhat by one less working day in French
schools and the end of the ramp-up of the many new contracts last year in the
United Kingdom.
In Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and the Middle East, organic growth
was +9.6% resulting from several new Schools contracts in China, Singapore and
India.
On-site Services revenues by region
Revenues
(in millions of Q1 Fiscal Q1 Fiscal
euro) 2017 2016 Published growth Organic growth
North America 2,523 2,453 +2.9% +2.5%
-------------------- --------------------------------
Europe 1,957 2,228 -12.2% -8.3%
-------------------- --------------------------------
Africa, Asia, 756 708 +6.8% +3.7%
Australia, Latin
America, Middle
East
Total On-site 5,236 5,388 -2.8% -1.8%
Services
Note: it is important to bear in mind that, with the new segment reporting, all
remote sites business is now spread across the different regions, whereas
previously remote sites was included in Rest of the World. As a result, North
America and Europe now have a share of Energy & Resources which weighs on their
growth this quarter, particularly in Europe where Energy & Resources revenues
continue to suffer (down 16%).
North America revenue organic growth of +2.5% is supported by strong Corporate
services, solid cross-selling in hospitals and a return to modest growth in
Education offset somewhat by Energy & Resources.
The organic decline of -8.3% in Europe reflects the concentration of all the
major weaknesses of the quarter with the full RWC effect, a 16% decline in North
Sea Energy & Resources activity, the strict selectivity in hospitals in the UK
and France, and general weakness in France. Excluding the RWC, organic growth
would have been -2.8%.
Africa, Asia, Australia, Latam and Middle East achieved +3.7% organic growth.
This was a combination of solid new business, strong growth in same site sales
in most regions, more or less stable sales in Energy & Resources resulting from
an easier comparative base, but weak demand in the Middle-East and Africa.
Benefits & Rewards Services
Benefits & Rewards Services revenue amounted to 216 million euro, up 16.1%.
Currencies contributed +4.6% to this growth, resulting in particular from the
recovery of the Brazilian real. The acquisition of Inspirus in the USA, net of
the disposal of business, contributed a further 4.3% to growth. Organic growth
was therefore +7.2%, compared to growth in total issue volume* also strong
at +6.3%.
Issue volume
(in millions of euro) Q1 Fiscal 2017 Q1 Fiscal 2016 Organic growth
Latin America 1,919 1,616 +7,0%
------------------------- ------------------
Europe, Asia and USA 2,523 2,422 +5.8%
Total Issue volume 4,442 4,038 +6.3%
Revenues
(in millions of euro) Q1 Fiscal 2017 Q1 Fiscal 2016 Organic growth
Latin America 103 88 +4.3%
------------------------- ------------------
Europe, Asia and USA 113 98 +9.8%
Total revenues 216 186 +7.2%
Organic growth in Latin America is at +7.0% in Issue volume and +4.3% for
revenues. This reflected, on the one hand, a highly competitive environment
combined with lower face value inflation in Brazil and, on the other hand,
continued strong progress in penetration in the rest of the region, and in
particular in Mexico.
In Europe, Asia and USA, organic growth in Issue volume and revenues was
particularly strong this quarter at +5.8% and +9.8% respectively. This
performance is due to solid face value increases in Belgium, strong growth in
Italy and Central Europe during the quarter. Revenue growth was also boosted by
an easier comparable base reflecting the lower interest rate environment for
over a year and last year's late Christmas cut-off in motivation and gift
vouchers helping this quarter growth but which will be reversed in the second
quarter.
Financial position
There were no material changes in the Group's financial position as of November
30, 2016 relative to that presented in the Fiscal 2016 Registration Document
published on November 21, 2016.
Principal risks and uncertainties
There were no significant changes to the principal risks and uncertainties
identified by the Group in the Risk Factors section of the Fiscal 2016
Registration Document filed with the AMF on November 21, 2016.
Exchange rates and currency effect
Average Reference Average Change Q1'17 Closing rate
1? = rate rate rate vs. Reference Q1
Q1 Fiscal FY Fiscal 16 Q1 Fiscal FY'16 Fiscal 17 at
16 17 30/11/16
U.S. Dollar 1.103 1.106 1.099 +0.6% 1.064
-----------------------------------------
Pound 0.724 0.767 0.870 -11.8% 0.852
Sterling
-----------------------------------------
Brazilian 4.267 4.069 3.569 +14.0% 3.612
Real
-----------------------------------------
Exchange rate fluctuations do not generate operational risks, because each
subsidiary bills its revenues and incurs its expenses in the same currency.
On-Site Services reorganization
and new segment reporting
The evolution in Sodexo's On-Site Services organization enables the Group to
become even more competitive, to adapt ever more quickly to clients' evolving
needs and to offer the best of Sodexo around the globe for both local and large
global clients.
Clients today are looking for partners who have a deep understanding of their
business, are experts in their domains and can bring simplified, innovative
solutions to enhance productivity. Client and consumer behaviors are becoming
harmonized all over the world, global clients are seeking to leverage their size
and local clients are mutualizing their services. Client industry standards are
fast globalizing. Local and national governments are looking for global experts
to identify innovative ways to manage and deliver their services.
Sodexo is reinventing the way it does business to deliver on our promise of
improving the Quality of Life of those we serve.
Sodexo has built significant expertise and a profound understanding of the
markets where the Group operates, by segment and sub-segment. It has established
strong intimacy with its clients.
To seize market opportunities estimated at 700 billion euro, accelerate growth,
become sustainably more competitive over time, and consolidate its position as
worldwide leader in Quality of Life services, Sodexo is leveraging its global
reach to:
* further create unique value for clients and customers, and
* take advantage of the Group's scale and knowledge to consistently deliver
best-in-class services.
To this end, the Group has progressively adapted the way it does business,
building an organization by global segment to better support clients wherever
they are, both locally and internationally and by global function to ensure
optimized and standardized processes in all product offers and functional
activities.
In order to fully reflect the reorganization of the On-site activities by global
client segments, from September 2015, the segment reporting needed to change. As
a result, from Fiscal 2017, quarterly revenues and half-year profits will be
published by global client segment rather than by geography.
On-Site Services restated Fiscal 2016 revenues
By global client segment, and then by geography
Revenues Revenues Revenues Revenues % of total
Revenues YTD YTD YTD YTD FY 16
(in millions of Q1 Fiscal H1 Fiscal 9M Fiscal FY Fiscal revenues
euro) 16 16 16 16
Business & 2,808 5,322 7,869 10,433 52%
Administrations
North America 584 1,148 1,729 2,340
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Europe (including 1,579 2,930 4,274 5,578
UK & Ireland)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Africa, Asia,
Australia, Latam & 645 1,243 1,866 2,515
Middle East
Health Care & 1,204 2,419 3,647 4,868 24%
Seniors
North America 778 1,568 2,363 3,171
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Europe (including 382 762 1,143 1,501
UK & Ireland)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Africa, Asia,
Australia, Latam & 44 90 141 196
Middle East
Education 1,377 2,465 3,622 4,169 21%
North America 1,091 1,924 2,809 3,195
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Europe (including 267 508 761 909
UK & Ireland)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Africa, Asia,
Australia, Latam & 19 33 51 65
Middle East
ON-SITE SERVICES 5,388 10,206 15,137 19,470 96%
North America 2,453 4,640 6,901 8,706
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Europe (including 2,228 4,200 6,179 7,988
UK & Ireland)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Africa, Asia,
Australia, Latam & 708 1,366 2,057 2,776
Middle East
BENEFITS & REWARDS 186 393 576 780 4%
SERVICES
Elimination of
intra-group (1) (3) (4) (5)
revenues
TOTAL GROUP 5,573 10,596 15,709 20,245 100%
Restated Fiscal year Segment P&L reporting
Fiscal
2016 Health Benefits Total Group
(in Care & Eliminations before
millions On-site Business & & Rewards & Corporate exceptional Unallo- Total
of euro) Services Administrations Seniors Education Services expenses expenses cated(1) Group
FY Fiscal
2016
-----------------------------------
Revenues 19,470 10,433 4,868 4,169 780 (5) 20,245 - 20,245
----------- -----------------------------------
Operating 1,062 492 310 260 262 (121) 1,203 (108) 1,095
profit
----------- -----------------------------------
Operating 5.5% 4.7% 6.4% 6.2% 33.6% - 5.9% -
margin
-----------------------------------
H1 2016
-----------------------------------
Revenues 10,206 5,322 2,419 2,465 393 (3) 10,596 - 10,596
----------- -----------------------------------
Operating 587 222 132 233 133 (62) 658 (37) 621
profit
----------- -----------------------------------
Operating 5.8% 4.2% 5.5% 9.4% 33.8% - 6.2% -
margin
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(1 )Exceptional expenses linked to the Adaptation and Simplification program
Figures at published H1'16 and FY'16 rates.
Alternative Performance measure definitions
Exceptional expenses
Exceptional expenses are the costs of implementation of the Adaptation and
Simplification program of which ?108m were booked in Fiscal 2016 and which is
expected to be completed by February 2017.
Issue volume
Issue volume corresponds to the total face value of service vouchers, cards and
digitally-delivered services issued by the Group (Benefits & Rewards Services
activity) for beneficiaries on behalf of clients.
Operating profit before exceptional expenses
Reported Operating Profit excluding exceptional expenses (?108m in Fiscal 2016).
Organic growth
Organic growth corresponds to the increase in revenue for a given period (the
"current period") compared to the revenue reported for the same period of the
prior fiscal year, calculated using the exchange rate for the prior fiscal year;
and excluding the impact of business acquisitions and divestments, as follows:
* For businesses acquired during the current period, revenue generated since
the acquisition date is excluded from the organic growth calculation;
* For businesses acquired during the prior fiscal year, revenue generated
during the current period up until the first anniversary date of the
acquisition is excluded;
* For businesses divested during the prior fiscal year, revenue generated in
the comparative period of the prior fiscal year until the divestment date is
excluded;
* For businesses divested during the current fiscal year, revenue generated in
the period commencing 12 months before the divestment date up to the end of
the comparative period of the prior fiscal year is excluded.
For countries with hyperinflationary economies all figures are converted at the
latest closing rate for both periods. As a result, for the calculation of
organic growth, Benefits & Rewards Services figures for Fiscal 2016 and Q1
Fiscal 2017 in Venezuelan Bolivar, have been converted at the exchange rate of
US$ 1 = VEF 663 (vs VEF 645 for fiscal 2016).
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* Alternative Performance Measures have been marked with an * please refer to
page 14 for definitions
[1] Energy & Resources, previously mainly Remote Sites
PR Sodexo First Quarter Fiscal 2017 revenues EN:
http://hugin.info/157633/R/2070684/778028.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sodexo via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.sodexo.com/en/
Date: 01/12/2017 - 07:01
Language: English
News-ID 517140
Character count: 37605
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sodexo
Stadt: Issy-les-Moulineaux
Number of hits: 15
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.449
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|39
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|266
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.