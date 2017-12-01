Sodexo: Q1 Fiscal 2017 impacted by expected high comparative base, annual objectives confirmed

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





On-site Services segment reporting changes from geographies to global client

segments



* Revenues organic growth* -1.5%, with underlying growth at +1.1% excluding

the Rugby World Cup and Energy & Resources[1] impact.





* On-site Services: -1.8% organic growth, +0.9% excluding the Rugby World

Cup and Energy & Resources



* As anticipated, Rugby World Cup contribution in previous year

weighed on growth for 2.3%

* Energy & Resources improving, as comparative base eases and new

business kicks-in, but still negative

* Education in North America returns to moderate growth

* Significant new business wins including Collahuasi in Chile, and Air

France in France.



* Benefits & Rewards Services: a strong quarter with +7.2% organic growth



* Strong growth in Europe with +9.8% organic revenue growth

* Resilient organic growth in Latin America, at +4.3%, despite a

marked slowdown in Brazil



* Sodexo confirms its Fiscal 2017 objectives of organic revenue growth around

3% and growth in operating profit of 8 to 9%, at constant exchange rates and

before exceptional expenses*.

Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 12, 2017 - Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris: FR

0000121220 - OTC: SDXAY), world leader in Quality of Life Services, today

reported its non-audited revenues for the first quarter of Fiscal 2017, which

ended on November 30, 2016.



New segment reporting



From the beginning of Fiscal 2017, the Group reports the breakdown of its On-

site Services revenues and operating profit by global client segment rather than

geographies to reflect the progressive reorganization of the Group since

September, 2015.



As a result,





* On-site Services revenues are now reported by three global client segments

(Business & Administrations, Health Care & Seniors, and Education), with a

secondary level by region (North America, Europe -including UK and Ireland-

and Africa/Asia/Australia/Latin America/Middle East)

* On-site operating profit is provided by Global client segment.



Please refer to pages 11-13 for the Fiscal 2016 restated On-site segment

figures.





Revenues by activity and global client segment



Revenues Q1 Fiscal Q1 Fiscal Organic Published

(in millions of euro) 2017 2016 growth growth



Business & 2,620 2,808 -5.0% -6.7%

Administrations

------------------------ -------------------------------------------

Health Care & Seniors 1,229 1,204 +2.6% +2.1%

------------------------ -------------------------------------------

Education 1,387 1,377 +1.0% +0.7%



Total On-site Services 5,236 5,388 -1.8% -2.8%



Total Benefits & 216 186 +7.2% +16.1%

Rewards Services



Elimination of intra- (1) (1)

group revenues



TOTAL GROUP 5 451 5,573 -1.5% -2.2%









Commenting on these figures, Sodexo CEO Michel Landel said:

"As anticipated, first-quarter revenue performance reflects the impact from the

Rugby World Cup and the weakness in Energy & Resources. The underlying organic

growth in this quarter excluding the Rugby and Energy & Resources effect is

+1.1%. Education in North America is back to modest growth and the pipeline of

new business opportunities is strong, while activity in France generally remains

weak. In addition, the revenues momentum was strong in Benefits & Rewards

Services this quarter.



Every day, our new organization demonstrates its capacity to provide expertise

and value for our clients through our unique offer of integrated Quality of Life

services. Revenue growth will progressively accelerate in the coming quarters

and we confirm our objectives for Fiscal 2017 of around 3% organic growth and

8 to 9% growth in operating profit, excluding currency impact and exceptional

expenses."



Highlights of the period



* As anticipated, the first quarter is impacted by the very high comparable

base last year due to the 131 million euro contribution of the Rugby World

Cup, representing a decline of 2.3% of Group revenues.

* The trend in Energy & Resources has improved although organic growth remains

negative at -4.5% in this quarter, compared to a double digit decline in

Fiscal 2016.

* On-site Services organic growth, excluding the Rugby World Cup and Energy &

Resources, was up 0.9% and is expected to progressively accelerate through

the year.

* Business & Administrations organic growth was down 5%, impacted as expected

by the Rugby World Cup comparable base, and the ongoing negative trend in

Energy & Resources (albeit significantly less than in preceding quarters).

Business & Administrations organic growth excluding the Rugby World Cup and

Energy & Resources effect, was -0.1%, resulting from a low level of contract

start-ups in Europe, in particular in the UK, some contract losses and weak

demand in France generally.

* Health Care & Seniors organic growth is +2.6%, benefiting from same site

growth in Hospitals in North America and the ramp-up of a new Senior

contract in France, in a context of an ever greater contract selectivity in

Hospitals in France and the United-Kingdom.

* Education organic growth has recovered slightly at +1.0% with modest growth

in North America and Europe and continued strong development in new

contracts in Asia.

* Organic growth in Benefits & Rewards Services, at +7.2%, picked up

substantially in the quarter resulting from strong growth in Europe and

resilient growth in Latin America, despite an increasingly competitive

environment and lower face value inflation in Brazil.

Fiscal 2017 objectives



This first quarter, as expected, was impacted by challenging revenue comparables

which will progressively reduce from the second quarter due to stronger new

business pipeline, improved momentum in developing economies, continued

improvement in Energy & Resources, the absence of any further Rugby World Cup

impact, and the extra days accounting adjustment in North America in Q4.



The Group is confident that it will achieve its Fiscal 2017 objectives:



* Organic revenue growth of around 3%

* An increase in operating profit of 8% to 9%, excluding currency effects and

before exceptional expenses relating to the Adaptation and Simplification

program.

Financial calendar



Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Fiscal 2016 January 24, 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Ex-dividend date February 6, 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend record date February 7, 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend payment date February 8, 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------------

1(st) Half results - Fiscal 2017 April 13, 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Nine month revenues - Fiscal 2017 July 6, 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Annual results - Fiscal 2017 November 16, 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Fiscal 2017 January 23, 2018

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Meeting and Conference call



Sodexo will host a meeting and conference call (in English) today at 11 a.m.

(French time), 10 a.m. (UK time) to present the Group's new segment reporting

and comment on the 1(st) Quarter Fiscal 2017 revenues. Those who wish to connect

to the call may dial +44(0)1452 555 566 (from outside France) or 01 76 74 24 28

(from within France), followed by the pass code 52 17 364. The presentation can

also be followed via live webcast on the Group website, www.sodexo.com, in the

"Finance - Financial Results" section, where there will be an option to ask

questions on line.



The press release, presentation and webcast will be available on the Group

website www.sodexo.com under both the "Latest News" section and the "Finance -

Financial Results" section. A recording of the conference call will be available

until January 27 by dialing +44(0)1452 550 000, pass code 52 17 364.



About Sodexo



Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in

services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and

organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million

consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits

& Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100

services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more

than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and

cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and

Mobility Pass benefits for employees to in-home assistance, child-care centers

and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its

independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously

develop and engage its 425,000 employees throughout the world.



Key figures (as of August 31, 2016)

20.2 billion euro consolidated revenues

425,000 employees

19(th) largest employer worldwide

80 countries

75 million consumers served daily

16.6 billion euro in market capitalization (as of January 11, 2017)





Forward-looking information

This press release contains statements that may be considered as forward-looking

statements and as such may not relate strictly to historical or current facts.

These statements represent management's views as of the date they are made and

Sodexo assumes no obligation to update them. The reader is cautioned not to

place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.



Contacts



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Analysts and Investors Media |

+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Virginia Jeanson Laura Schalk |

| Tel. & Fax: +33 1 57 75 80 56 Tel. & Fax: +33 1 57 75 85 69 |

| E-mail: virginia.jeanson(at)sodexo.com E-mail: laura.schalk(at)sodexo.com |

+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+





FISCAL 2017 Q1 REVENUE ACTIVITY REPORT



Revenue Analysis



Revenues



(in millions of Q1 Fiscal Q1 Fiscal Published Currency Organic

euro) 2017 2016 growth Acquisitions effect growth



Business & 2,620 2,808 -6.7% - -1.7% -5.0%

Administrations

-------------------- --------------------------------------------------

Health Care & 1,229 1,204 +2.1% +0.3% -0.7% +2.6%

Seniors

-------------------- --------------------------------------------------

Education 1,387 1,377 +0.7% - -0.3% +1.0%



Total On-site 5,236 5,388 -2.8% +0.1% -1.1% -1.8%

Services



Total Benefits & 216 186 +16.1% +4.3% +4.6% +7.2%

Rewards Services



Elimination of

intra-group (1) (1)

revenues



TOTAL GROUP 5 451 5,573 -2.2% +0.2% -0.9% -1.5%









Fiscal 2017 first quarter consolidated revenues totaled 5,451 million euro, down

2.2%. The currency effect was negative at -0.9% due to the weakness of Pound

Sterling, partially compensated by the strength of the Brazilian real.



Acquisitions signed in the first quarter net of disposals contributed +0.2% to

growth, including PSL, a leading hotel procurement organization in the United

Kingdom, 5 catering contracts in prestigious London museums (Royal Academy,

National Gallery, Imperial War Museum, ICA and Wallace Collection) and Inspirus,

a specialist in motivation services in the USA.



Organic revenue growth was -1.5%, impacted in particular by the significant

contribution from the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in the prior year period and the

decline in Energy & Resources. Excluding both, Group organic revenue growth was

up 1.1%.



Analysis of organic growth in On-site Services



Fiscal 2017 First quarter On-site Services organic growth was -1.8%, and +0.9%

excluding the RWC and the impact of Energy & Resources.



Business & Administrations



Revenues



(in millions of euro) Q1 Fiscal 2017 Q1 Fiscal 2016 Organic growth



North America 609 584 +3.9%

----------------------------------- ----------------

Europe 1,331 1,579 -11.7%

----------------------------------- ----------------

Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin 679 645 +2.9%

America, Middle East



Total Business & Administrations 2,620 2,808 -5.0%









First quarter Fiscal 2017 On-site Services revenues in Business &

Administrations totaled 2.6 billion euro, down organically by 5% compared with

the first quarter of Fiscal 2016 which benefited from the RWC. Excluding the RWC

and Energy & Resources, organic growth was -0.1%. This performance reflects

strong growth in corporate services in North America, a low level of new

business in the UK and continued weakness in France. The trend in Energy &

Resources is improving as expected, even if still down 4.5%, helped by an easier

comparable base and new contract start-ups,



Organic growth in North America was +3.9%. Demand remained strong for additional

facilities management services among clients, combined with new airline lounge

business. Energy & Resources activity in the region weighs on the performance as

the remote site activity is now included in the performance of North America.

Performance in Energy & Resources has stabilized but relative to the strong

development of the other activities, it is a drag on performance.



Europe was down 11.7%, combining all the difficulties of the period with a high

comparable base due to the RWC, a particularly strong decline in North Sea Oil

and Gas, and the continued weakness of France (accentuated by the loss of a

significant justice contract in the second quarter of Fiscal 2016, which up to

this quarter had been compensated by ramp-ups).



In Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East, organic growth of

+2.9% reflects continued strong growth in Corporate services thanks to new

contracts in all the regions except in the oil-related economies in Africa and

the Middle East; the extension of contracts with existing international clients;

and the emergence of integrated contract requests for local companies as they

expand outside their countries. In Energy & Resources, activity has more or less

stabilized, helped by the contribution of the contract start-ups signed last

year.





Health Care & Seniors



Revenues



(in millions of euro) Q1 Fiscal 2017 Q1 Fiscal 2016 Organic growth



North America 810 778 +3.6%

----------------------------------- ----------------

Europe 363 382 -0.8%

----------------------------------- ----------------

Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin 56 44 +13.0%

America, Middle East



Total Health Care & Seniors 1,229 1,204 +2.6%









In Health Care & Seniors, revenues totaled 1.2 billion euro, with organic growth

at +2.6%.



Organic growth in North America was +3.6%, due to solid growth in same site

sales, as a result of the development of facilities management services and the

ramp-up of new sites.



The -0.8% decline in Europe reflects a much greater selectivity in bidding for

hospital contracts, particularly in the UK and France. Retention remains high,

so that same site sales growth and the Korian Seniors contract ramp-up are

partially covering net losses.



In Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East, growth in the

segment is strong at +13% particularly in China, Australia, Brazil and Chile

with a combination of new contracts and the extension of services within

existing contracts.



Education



Revenues



(in millions of euro) Q1 Fiscal 2017 Q1 Fiscal 2016 Organic growth



North America 1,104 1,091 +0.8%

----------------------------------- ----------------

Europe 262 267 +0.9%

----------------------------------- ----------------

Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin 21 19 +9.6%

America, Middle East



Total Education 1,387 1,377 +1.0%









In Education, revenues for the first quarter of Fiscal 2017 amounted to 1.4

billion euro, up organically by 1%.



Organic growth in North America of +0.8% is the result of strong growth in new

business in Schools, such as the extension of Chicago Public Schools contract

and a new one with Washington DC schools, offset by a small decline in

Universities due to low prior year development.



In Europe, organic growth of +0.9% was attributable to the combination of robust

growth in Italy and Finland, offset somewhat by one less working day in French

schools and the end of the ramp-up of the many new contracts last year in the

United Kingdom.



In Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and the Middle East, organic growth

was +9.6% resulting from several new Schools contracts in China, Singapore and

India.



On-site Services revenues by region



Revenues

(in millions of Q1 Fiscal Q1 Fiscal

euro) 2017 2016 Published growth Organic growth



North America 2,523 2,453 +2.9% +2.5%

-------------------- --------------------------------

Europe 1,957 2,228 -12.2% -8.3%

-------------------- --------------------------------

Africa, Asia, 756 708 +6.8% +3.7%

Australia, Latin

America, Middle

East



Total On-site 5,236 5,388 -2.8% -1.8%

Services









Note: it is important to bear in mind that, with the new segment reporting, all

remote sites business is now spread across the different regions, whereas

previously remote sites was included in Rest of the World. As a result, North

America and Europe now have a share of Energy & Resources which weighs on their

growth this quarter, particularly in Europe where Energy & Resources revenues

continue to suffer (down 16%).



North America revenue organic growth of +2.5% is supported by strong Corporate

services, solid cross-selling in hospitals and a return to modest growth in

Education offset somewhat by Energy & Resources.



The organic decline of -8.3% in Europe reflects the concentration of all the

major weaknesses of the quarter with the full RWC effect, a 16% decline in North

Sea Energy & Resources activity, the strict selectivity in hospitals in the UK

and France, and general weakness in France. Excluding the RWC, organic growth

would have been -2.8%.



Africa, Asia, Australia, Latam and Middle East achieved +3.7% organic growth.

This was a combination of solid new business, strong growth in same site sales

in most regions, more or less stable sales in Energy & Resources resulting from

an easier comparative base, but weak demand in the Middle-East and Africa.





Benefits & Rewards Services



Benefits & Rewards Services revenue amounted to 216 million euro, up 16.1%.

Currencies contributed +4.6% to this growth, resulting in particular from the

recovery of the Brazilian real. The acquisition of Inspirus in the USA, net of

the disposal of business, contributed a further 4.3% to growth. Organic growth

was therefore +7.2%, compared to growth in total issue volume* also strong

at +6.3%.



Issue volume



(in millions of euro) Q1 Fiscal 2017 Q1 Fiscal 2016 Organic growth



Latin America 1,919 1,616 +7,0%

------------------------- ------------------

Europe, Asia and USA 2,523 2,422 +5.8%



Total Issue volume 4,442 4,038 +6.3%









Revenues



(in millions of euro) Q1 Fiscal 2017 Q1 Fiscal 2016 Organic growth



Latin America 103 88 +4.3%

------------------------- ------------------

Europe, Asia and USA 113 98 +9.8%



Total revenues 216 186 +7.2%









Organic growth in Latin America is at +7.0% in Issue volume and +4.3% for

revenues. This reflected, on the one hand, a highly competitive environment

combined with lower face value inflation in Brazil and, on the other hand,

continued strong progress in penetration in the rest of the region, and in

particular in Mexico.



In Europe, Asia and USA, organic growth in Issue volume and revenues was

particularly strong this quarter at +5.8% and +9.8% respectively. This

performance is due to solid face value increases in Belgium, strong growth in

Italy and Central Europe during the quarter. Revenue growth was also boosted by

an easier comparable base reflecting the lower interest rate environment for

over a year and last year's late Christmas cut-off in motivation and gift

vouchers helping this quarter growth but which will be reversed in the second

quarter.



Financial position



There were no material changes in the Group's financial position as of November

30, 2016 relative to that presented in the Fiscal 2016 Registration Document

published on November 21, 2016.



Principal risks and uncertainties



There were no significant changes to the principal risks and uncertainties

identified by the Group in the Risk Factors section of the Fiscal 2016

Registration Document filed with the AMF on November 21, 2016.



Exchange rates and currency effect



Average Reference Average Change Q1'17 Closing rate

1? = rate rate rate vs. Reference Q1

Q1 Fiscal FY Fiscal 16 Q1 Fiscal FY'16 Fiscal 17 at

16 17 30/11/16



U.S. Dollar 1.103 1.106 1.099 +0.6% 1.064

-----------------------------------------

Pound 0.724 0.767 0.870 -11.8% 0.852

Sterling

-----------------------------------------

Brazilian 4.267 4.069 3.569 +14.0% 3.612

Real

-----------------------------------------





Exchange rate fluctuations do not generate operational risks, because each

subsidiary bills its revenues and incurs its expenses in the same currency.





On-Site Services reorganization

and new segment reporting



The evolution in Sodexo's On-Site Services organization enables the Group to

become even more competitive, to adapt ever more quickly to clients' evolving

needs and to offer the best of Sodexo around the globe for both local and large

global clients.



Clients today are looking for partners who have a deep understanding of their

business, are experts in their domains and can bring simplified, innovative

solutions to enhance productivity. Client and consumer behaviors are becoming

harmonized all over the world, global clients are seeking to leverage their size

and local clients are mutualizing their services. Client industry standards are

fast globalizing. Local and national governments are looking for global experts

to identify innovative ways to manage and deliver their services.



Sodexo is reinventing the way it does business to deliver on our promise of

improving the Quality of Life of those we serve.



Sodexo has built significant expertise and a profound understanding of the

markets where the Group operates, by segment and sub-segment. It has established

strong intimacy with its clients.



To seize market opportunities estimated at 700 billion euro, accelerate growth,

become sustainably more competitive over time, and consolidate its position as

worldwide leader in Quality of Life services, Sodexo is leveraging its global

reach to:



* further create unique value for clients and customers, and

* take advantage of the Group's scale and knowledge to consistently deliver

best-in-class services.

To this end, the Group has progressively adapted the way it does business,

building an organization by global segment to better support clients wherever

they are, both locally and internationally and by global function to ensure

optimized and standardized processes in all product offers and functional

activities.



In order to fully reflect the reorganization of the On-site activities by global

client segments, from September 2015, the segment reporting needed to change. As

a result, from Fiscal 2017, quarterly revenues and half-year profits will be

published by global client segment rather than by geography.



On-Site Services restated Fiscal 2016 revenues



By global client segment, and then by geography



Revenues Revenues Revenues Revenues % of total

Revenues YTD YTD YTD YTD FY 16

(in millions of Q1 Fiscal H1 Fiscal 9M Fiscal FY Fiscal revenues

euro) 16 16 16 16



Business & 2,808 5,322 7,869 10,433 52%

Administrations



North America 584 1,148 1,729 2,340

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe (including 1,579 2,930 4,274 5,578

UK & Ireland)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Africa, Asia,

Australia, Latam & 645 1,243 1,866 2,515

Middle East



Health Care & 1,204 2,419 3,647 4,868 24%

Seniors



North America 778 1,568 2,363 3,171

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe (including 382 762 1,143 1,501

UK & Ireland)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Africa, Asia,

Australia, Latam & 44 90 141 196

Middle East



Education 1,377 2,465 3,622 4,169 21%



North America 1,091 1,924 2,809 3,195

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe (including 267 508 761 909

UK & Ireland)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Africa, Asia,

Australia, Latam & 19 33 51 65

Middle East



ON-SITE SERVICES 5,388 10,206 15,137 19,470 96%



North America 2,453 4,640 6,901 8,706

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe (including 2,228 4,200 6,179 7,988

UK & Ireland)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Africa, Asia,

Australia, Latam & 708 1,366 2,057 2,776

Middle East



BENEFITS & REWARDS 186 393 576 780 4%

SERVICES



Elimination of

intra-group (1) (3) (4) (5)

revenues



TOTAL GROUP 5,573 10,596 15,709 20,245 100%









Restated Fiscal year Segment P&L reporting



Fiscal

2016 Health Benefits Total Group

(in Care & Eliminations before

millions On-site Business & & Rewards & Corporate exceptional Unallo- Total

of euro) Services Administrations Seniors Education Services expenses expenses cated(1) Group



FY Fiscal

2016

-----------------------------------

Revenues 19,470 10,433 4,868 4,169 780 (5) 20,245 - 20,245

----------- -----------------------------------

Operating 1,062 492 310 260 262 (121) 1,203 (108) 1,095

profit

----------- -----------------------------------

Operating 5.5% 4.7% 6.4% 6.2% 33.6% - 5.9% -

margin

-----------------------------------

H1 2016

-----------------------------------

Revenues 10,206 5,322 2,419 2,465 393 (3) 10,596 - 10,596

----------- -----------------------------------

Operating 587 222 132 233 133 (62) 658 (37) 621

profit

----------- -----------------------------------

Operating 5.8% 4.2% 5.5% 9.4% 33.8% - 6.2% -

margin

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





(1 )Exceptional expenses linked to the Adaptation and Simplification program



Figures at published H1'16 and FY'16 rates.





Alternative Performance measure definitions



Exceptional expenses



Exceptional expenses are the costs of implementation of the Adaptation and

Simplification program of which ?108m were booked in Fiscal 2016 and which is

expected to be completed by February 2017.



Issue volume



Issue volume corresponds to the total face value of service vouchers, cards and

digitally-delivered services issued by the Group (Benefits & Rewards Services

activity) for beneficiaries on behalf of clients.



Operating profit before exceptional expenses



Reported Operating Profit excluding exceptional expenses (?108m in Fiscal 2016).



Organic growth



Organic growth corresponds to the increase in revenue for a given period (the

"current period") compared to the revenue reported for the same period of the

prior fiscal year, calculated using the exchange rate for the prior fiscal year;

and excluding the impact of business acquisitions and divestments, as follows:



* For businesses acquired during the current period, revenue generated since

the acquisition date is excluded from the organic growth calculation;

* For businesses acquired during the prior fiscal year, revenue generated

during the current period up until the first anniversary date of the

acquisition is excluded;

* For businesses divested during the prior fiscal year, revenue generated in

the comparative period of the prior fiscal year until the divestment date is

excluded;

* For businesses divested during the current fiscal year, revenue generated in

the period commencing 12 months before the divestment date up to the end of

the comparative period of the prior fiscal year is excluded.

For countries with hyperinflationary economies all figures are converted at the

latest closing rate for both periods. As a result, for the calculation of

organic growth, Benefits & Rewards Services figures for Fiscal 2016 and Q1

Fiscal 2017 in Venezuelan Bolivar, have been converted at the exchange rate of

US$ 1 = VEF 663 (vs VEF 645 for fiscal 2016).





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* Alternative Performance Measures have been marked with an * please refer to

page 14 for definitions

[1] Energy & Resources, previously mainly Remote Sites





PR Sodexo First Quarter Fiscal 2017 revenues EN:

http://hugin.info/157633/R/2070684/778028.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Sodexo via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.sodexo.com/en/



PressRelease by

Sodexo

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 517140

Character count: 37605

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sodexo

Stadt: Issy-les-Moulineaux





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease