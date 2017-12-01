TRIG Social Media AB (TRIG, publ), 556788-2807, is giving Notice To Attend the Annual General Meeting



Nacka Strand 2017-01-12 The Board of Directors of Trig Social Media AB (publ) (ISIN SE0006027546 | WKN A116BG | Symbol TRIG) has given notice to attend the Annual General Shareholders Meeting in Trig Social Media AB (publ) on the 9th of February 2017 at 11:00. The meeting will take place at the Company´s office at Vikdalsgränd 10 A in Nacka, Sweden. The full wording of the notice can be seen on the Company´s homepage http://tsm.trig.com/. Shareholders must register prior to 16:00 on February 3rd 2017 to attend the AGM. The notice has also been published in the official gazette Post och Inrikes Tidningar.

The agenda for the AGM is:



1. Electing a chairman for the meeting

2. Approving the voting parties

3. Approving the agenda

4. Electing one or two people to sign the minutes

5. Checking if the meeting has been properly called

6. Presentaiton of the 2015 audit and group accounts

7. Deciding to:

a. Approving the group accounts and balance sheet

b. Dispositions of company accounts and profit/losses

c. Freedom of responsibility for the directors and CEO

8. Approving the number of directors and when applicable auditor and auxiliary auditor

9. Approving the remuneration for the directors and auditor

10. Electing directors and when applicable auditor and auxilliary auditor

11. Approval for the board to issue additional shares, options and convertibles

12. Approving a name change of the company

13. Power of attorney for the companys CEO

14. Any other business

15. Closing the meeting

The Board of TRIG is happy to welcome you to the AGM.



End



About Trig Social Media (Publ.)

Trig Social Media (Publ.) is a global social media platform provider who has designed a range of social user-engagement product applications such as Trig.com, Trig Money, Momentik by Trig and HeyHey. The global growth of the companys product applications is being developed directly with users as well as via country Franchisees, affiliates, and ambassadors.





Risk Disclaimer

The directors of TRIG accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement relating to TRIG. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors of TRIG (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not affect the import of such information.

Company Contact:

Trig Social Media AB

Anthony Norman

Phone: +46 (0) 40-60 60 284

Fax: +46 (0) 40-692 92 52

Email: info(at)trig.com

P O Box 1268, S - 131 28 Nacka Strand

Sweden



Investor Relations Contact:

Noack Consult & PARTNERS

Phone: +49 (0) 173 6793092

Email: pnconsult(at)yahoo.de





