Precise Study on Global Margarine Industry Expected to Experience a Positive Growth Until 2020

Market Research hub analyses Global Margarine Industry In-Depth Investigation and Analysis Report Expected to Experience a Positive Growth until 2020. The CAGR of Margarine industry is 2.3% for five years.

Margarine Industry Analysis

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 12, 2017: A latest report has been recently added to the wide offerings of Market Research Hubs research report portal. The title of the report is, Global Margarine Industry In-Depth Investigation and Analysis Report 2016 which provides a comprehensive analysis of the market including revenue, consumption, production and import-export between the years 2011-2016. Also, with an extensive five-year forecast to 2020, the study primarily focuses on the key regions, such as North America, China, Japan, Europe, India and Southeast Asia. Researchers have estimated the CAGR of margarine industry will be 2.3% for the next five years.



In the starting section, the report discusses the overview of global market including definition, application, industry chain structure and application. Margarine is a non-diary product, used as a substitute for butter, but in terms of properties and taste, it became more demandable among consumers. Whereas butter is made from the butterfat of milk, margarine is made of refined vegetable oil and water and may also contain milk. It is used for spreading, cooking and baking. Most of the quality margarine and spreads contain more good fats than butter and there are even some varieties that can help lower blood cholesterol. Also, it is a source of heart-healthy unsaturated fat.



Geographically, due to the high demand of consumers from developed and emerging economies such as India, Brazil and China etc., the margarine industry is on the rise. As per the research study, In China, the average output growth rate of Margarine industry is 5.8% and it will increase speedily with a growth rate of 3% in coming years.



According to the research, margarine market is highly driven by the dietary habits and consumer shifts towards natural products. At present, people who have slightly high cholesterol are swapping towards margarine because it can also help to maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Vegetable-oil-based margarine surged in acceptance as doctors began to recognize the dangers of saturated fat. The researchers have estimated that due to the growing use of margarine in the food industry and the introduction of innovative margarine diversities into the global market are expected to provide future growth opportunities.





Currently, margarine industry is larger than the butter market and there are 18 major margarine makers holding the maximum share of the global market. Some of the key players in the global margarine industry are:



ConAgra

Zydus Cadila

Fuji Oil

Diary Crest

Unilever and others.



In the end, SWOT and analysis of new project investment feasibility are also given.





