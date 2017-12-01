Dental and Orthodontic Reputation Marketing Site Offers Industry Critical Tool

Top Line Management Inc, a Broomfield, Colorado digital marketing company, launched a new online marketing website specializing in dental and orthodontic practice reputation marketing. The company offers free, non-obligatory initial reputation analysis, enabling business owners to identify and address potential online reputation issues.

(firmenpresse) - Top Line Management Inc, a digital marketing company based in Broomfield, Colorado, launched a new online marketing website specializing in dental and orthodontic practice reputation management and other services.



More information is available at [http://toplinemanagement.com](http://toplinemanagement.com/).



Online marketing has grown tremendously over the past few years, with more and more businesses seeking to leverage the enormous marketing potential of the internet. Recent surveys show that more than 90% of all online clients have used online reviews or Google searches to find online and offline businesses and services.



While reviews and search visibility are extremely effective way of creating consumer interest, text-based ads are less popular, as the average internet consumer has grown increasingly suspicious of them. Surveys show that 88% of all internet users do not trust online ads, with more than 70% preferring content marketing such as articles or videos.



For local businesses, it is extremely important to forge a solid online reputation, as recent Google updates have increased the importance of Google reviews for local search ranking.



Top Line Management launched a new website designed to help local dental practices manage and improve their online reputation through a selection of digital marketing services.



The company currently offers a free reputation analysis report based on the dental specialty office's practice name and phone number. The report is designed to provide a comprehensive overview of the overall brand image on the internet. Online reviews, social media feedback, local listing details and accuracy, as well as video marketing effectiveness are all factored into the overall reputation analysis.



Top Line Management offers the initial reputation analysis completely free of charge, and there are no further obligations for the practice. Those wishing to continue the collaboration can choose from a wide range of digital marketing services, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click marketing, retargeting, and direct response marketing.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.



For further details, please visit [http://toplinemanagement.com](http://toplinemanagement.com/).





