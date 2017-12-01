       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. - Your Brightness Transporter

Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. was formally stablished in 2006, plant area of nearly 300 square meters.

ID: 517151
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. was formally stablished in 2006, plant area of nearly 300 square meters. Company developed in 2006 in Foshan registered Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd., In order to meet the needs of the market, better for the China and worlds new and old customer service, Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. was formally established through detailed planning. Its located in the convenient transportation of Foshan City, Guangdong Province.

Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. is a company which integrated a high quality and experience professional technology team in R&D, developing, manufacturing, and commitment to cable wire technology and new high temperature power cable technology research. The main product including: power cable , home cable, control cable, communication cable and so on. Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. has become a considerable size of cable wire system service provider in world cable wire market. Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. s network cable, high-temperature wire and cable occupies an important market position. Our products are renowned in industry of high-speed, high efficiency, design automation and humanization. The annual output value has reached 10 billion. All the customers have become our customers to rebuy back.

Now, Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. is still focus on new cable wire developing and struggle to supply safer and durable cable wire to the world. Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. sincerely hopes everyone in the world can use electric safe. Everyone can get the light in the dark. Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. Your safe cable wire supplier, also a brightness transporter.

ANY further details of Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. cooperation, plz visit: http://www.asiawirecable.com/



Media contact
Company Name: Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd.
Contact Person: Grace
Address: Zone A, Hegui Industrial Park, Lishui Town, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China
E-mail: info(at)asiawirecable.com
Website: http://www.asiawirecable.com



More information:
http://www.asiawirecable.com



Keywords (optional):

power-cable, home-cable, control-cable, communication-cable,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/12/2017 - 10:10
Language: English
News-ID 517151
Character count: 2485
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd.

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 77

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.451
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 39
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 274


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z