Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. - Your Brightness Transporter

Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. was formally stablished in 2006, plant area of nearly 300 square meters.

Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. was formally stablished in 2006, plant area of nearly 300 square meters. Company developed in 2006 in Foshan registered Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd., In order to meet the needs of the market, better for the China and worlds new and old customer service, Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. was formally established through detailed planning. Its located in the convenient transportation of Foshan City, Guangdong Province.



Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. is a company which integrated a high quality and experience professional technology team in R&D, developing, manufacturing, and commitment to cable wire technology and new high temperature power cable technology research. The main product including: power cable , home cable, control cable, communication cable and so on. Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. has become a considerable size of cable wire system service provider in world cable wire market. Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. s network cable, high-temperature wire and cable occupies an important market position. Our products are renowned in industry of high-speed, high efficiency, design automation and humanization. The annual output value has reached 10 billion. All the customers have become our customers to rebuy back.



Now, Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. is still focus on new cable wire developing and struggle to supply safer and durable cable wire to the world. Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. sincerely hopes everyone in the world can use electric safe. Everyone can get the light in the dark. Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd. Your safe cable wire supplier, also a brightness transporter.



Company Name: Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Grace

Address: Zone A, Hegui Industrial Park, Lishui Town, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China

E-mail: info(at)asiawirecable.com

Website: http://www.asiawirecable.com





http://www.asiawirecable.com



Firma: Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd.



