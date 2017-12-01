OULUOQI Announces The Availability of Apple Watch Bands On Amazon

The watch bands, which are compatible with Apple Watch Nike+ and Apple Watch Series 1 and 2, are available at discounts of up to 62% on Amazon.

(firmenpresse) - The watch bands, which are compatible with Apple Watch Nike+ and Apple Watch Series 1 and 2, are available at discounts of up to 62% on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/OULUOQI-Silicone-Sports-Replacement-Ventilation/dp/B01MCWYSJZ



Any person looking to accessorize their Apple Watch has been provided a unique opportunity to do so at a bargain. This is thanks to a recent announcement made by Ouluoqi  a leading distributor of trendy watch bands. The company recently announced the availability of its Apple Watch bands on Amazon.



Ouluoqis watch bands are intended to provide attractive options for anyone looking to replace their Apple Watch band. This includes those whose original bands were damaged, or those looking to simply make their watches more attractive.



The bands are compatible with a variety of Apple Watch brands . Among the watches which can be fitted to the Ouluoqi watch bands include Apple Watch Nike+, Apple Watch Series 1, and Apple Watch Series 2. For the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2, the bands are compatible with both the Sport and Edition.



According to sources at Oulouqi, their ultimate goal is to provide Apple Watch owners with the chance to get replacement bands which are attractive, durable and classy. As such, each band is manufactured from the lightest, but most durable materials available.



The bands are also designed to be lightweight and comfy. They feature an innovative perforated design which improves ventilation and reduces weight. Above all, the bands come in an assortment of attractive color combinations to suit various aesthetic preferences.



Thanks to these amazing attributes, the Oulouqi has captured the imagination of Apple Watch enthusiasts and reviewers alike. For instance, in July 2016, Forbes magazine recommended Ouluoqi watch bands as the best way to accessorize Apple Watches on the cheap: http://www.forbes.com/sites/bradmoon/2016/07/12/accessorize-with-new-apple-watch-bands-for-a-lot-less-with-ouluoqi/#5a531ecb6131





Essentially, the Oulouqi Apple Watch band is the perfect solution for anyone looking for replacement bands for their Apple Watch. The bands are built to fit wrist sizes of 6.3 inches to 8.3 inches (160 to 210 mm).



Oulouqi is currently selling the watch bands at discounts of up to 62%. This means that people can acquire the watches on the cheap. Each purchase also comes with an 18-month replacement or refund guarantee in case the buyer isnt pleased with the product.



Ultimately, Oulouqi has provided every Apple Watch owner with a unique opportunity to accessorize their watch at a bargain. Every Apple watch owner needs to exploit this opportunity. Whoever wants to purchase the Apple Watch band can do so by visiting the products Amazon page at http://www.amazon.com/shops/OULUOQI



Contact:

Len Peng

Company: Oulouqi

Phone: 08618603063764

Address: Rm. 303, 3/F, Block 1, Wanyongda Building, 1021 Minzhi Road, Longhua New District, Shenzhen, China

Email: len.pc(at)hotmail.com

Faebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ouLuoQiPage





More information:

http://https://www.facebook.com/ouLuoQiPage



PressRelease by

Oulouqi

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 10:39

Language: English

News-ID 517155

Character count: 3343

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Oulouqi



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease