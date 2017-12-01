IONIQ Continues to Charge Ahead - Awarded Best Small Hatch at the UK Car of the Year Awards 2017

- Hyundai's IONIQ, the world's first car offering three electrified powertrains, has been awarded Best Small Hatch at the UK Car of the Year Awards 2017 - IONIQ praised for better driving and visual appeal than both Prius and Leaf - Recognised for being the pioneer of offering three eco drivetrains in one stylish body

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- The has been awarded Best Small Hatch at the UK Car of the Year Awards 2017, beating competition from the Renault Megane and MINI Clubman.

The received praise from all the COTY judges for its green powertrains, combined with a chassis that delivers a good driving experience and its stylish body design. UK COTY judges said:

"IONIQ scores for its choice of three good eco drivetrains and is also decent to drive, with a good ride and refinement." Paul Hudson

"Hyundai has produced a solid model to take on the competitive segment." Olivia Gauch

"It's an intelligent proposition for its flexible electric technology - and the design is edgy enough to reflect this." Nargess Banks

"Technologically pioneering in terms of the range of powertrains, and the car is stylish and without the compromises offered by other alternative-fuelled vehicles." Paul Barker

"Out-Priuses the Prius with a three-car range in a single swoop. A very impressive first effort." Nat Barnes

"The fact it offers three greener powertrains is a masterstroke. Why has nobody done this before? A great reputation for reliability, decent real-world economy from the petrol engine and looks that are sufficient to make a statement without looking polarising." Keith Jones

"With hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric options, the IONIQ takes on the Toyota Prius (hybrid & plug-in) and Nissan Leaf (EV only) and arguably offers greater attributes than both - from lower prices to better driving and visual appeal." Guy Bird

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor UK said "IONIQ has only been available since October yet has already received praise for its eco credentials and also its more mainstream capabilities. The award for Best Small Hatch from the UK COTY judges once again proves that Hyundai is offering exactly what the market wants - eco-friendly vehicles that drive well and look good that are also cost effective to run."

IONIQ - along with 11 other winning cars - will now go forward to a final category to decide the overall UK Car of the Year 2017. The winner will be announced on 24th February 2017.

About Hyundai Motor

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond. The company leads the Hyundai Motor Group, an innovative business structure capable of circulating resources from molten iron to finished cars. Hyundai Motor has eight manufacturing bases and seven design & technical centres worldwide and in 2015 sold 4.96 million vehicles globally. With more than 110,000 employees worldwide, Hyundai Motor continues to enhance its product line-up with localised models and strives to strengthen its leadership in clean technology, starting with the world's first mass-produced hydrogen-powered vehicle, ix35 Fuel Cell and IONIQ, the world's first model with three electrified powertrains in a single body type.

About Hyundai Motor UK

Hyundai has sold vehicles in the UK since 1982. In 2005, Hyundai opened its own UK subsidiary, Hyundai Motor UK Ltd, based in High Wycombe. Since 2008, the company has risen from 21st to one of the top 10 car manufacturers in the UK and last year sold a record 92,510 vehicles. Hyundai Motor UK employs more than 3,000 people through its UK operations and dealer network. Hyundai offers a full range of vehicles from the award-winning New Generation i10 city car through to the capable Santa Fe SUV and iLoad LCV. All passenger cars come with Hyundai's industry-leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty package. Further information about Hyundai and its products is available at .

