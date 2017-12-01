Be Valentines Ready this February 14th, as The Fragrance Shop the UK's largest independent fragrance retailer - launch their early Valentines offers, with up to 60% off selected products.
Manchester, UK - Be Valentines Ready this February 14th, as The Fragrance Shop the UK's largest independent fragrance retailer - launch their early Valentines offers, with up to 60% off selected products.
Get ahead of the crowds and take advantage of fantastic offers for him and her across designer brands including Burberry, Roberto Cavalli and Tommy Hilfiger.
Sanjay Vadera, CEO of The Fragrance Shop, said: "New & accessibly priced perfumes from high-end fashion houses were by far the top performing scents this Christmas, reflecting Britain's enduring love affair with luxury brands - something we expect to continue into Valentines 2017.
At The Fragrance Shop, our offer has never been more compelling and our customers are telling us that they love our product selection, our service and advice and our multi-channel proposition, which includes our within-the-hour delivery service and personalised app.
With great savings both in-store and online at www.thefragranceshop.co.uk/valentines , youll be spoilt for choice and are sure to find the perfect gift for your loved one.
Below is a selection of some of the best deals on offer at The Fragrance Shop this Valentines Day. Struggling for choice? Pop into one of their 184 stores nationwide for a free fragrance consultation with one of their expertly trained specialists today.
For Her
Elizabeth Taylor White Diamond 100ml EDT - £22 / Save £31
Beyonce Midnight Heat 100ml EDP - £18 / Save £21.95
Burberry - Touch 100ml EDP - £27 / Save £37
Ghost - Deep Night 75ml EDT - £30 / Save £16.50
For Him
Gucci Guilty Black Pour Homme 50ml EDT - £38 / Save £11
Burberry - Touch for Him 100ml EDT - £27.00 / Save £26.50
Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Men 200ml EDT - £29 / Save £32
David Beckham Classic 90ml EDT - £13 / Save £25.50
