Be Valentines ready with perfect gifts from The Fragrance Shop

Be Valentines Ready this February 14th, as The Fragrance Shop  the UK's largest independent fragrance retailer - launch their early Valentines offers, with up to 60% off selected products.

Manchester, UK - Be Valentines Ready this February 14th, as The Fragrance Shop  the UK's largest independent fragrance retailer - launch their early Valentines offers, with up to 60% off selected products.

Get ahead of the crowds and take advantage of fantastic offers for him and her across designer brands including Burberry, Roberto Cavalli and Tommy Hilfiger.

Sanjay Vadera, CEO of The Fragrance Shop, said: "New & accessibly priced perfumes from high-end fashion houses were by far the top performing scents this Christmas, reflecting Britain's enduring love affair with luxury brands - something we expect to continue into Valentines 2017.

At The Fragrance Shop, our offer has never been more compelling and our customers are telling us that they love our product selection, our service and advice and our multi-channel proposition, which includes our within-the-hour delivery service and personalised app.

With great savings both in-store and online at www.thefragranceshop.co.uk/valentines , youll be spoilt for choice and are sure to find the perfect gift for your loved one.

Below is a selection of some of the best deals on offer at The Fragrance Shop this Valentines Day. Struggling for choice? Pop into one of their 184 stores nationwide for a free fragrance consultation with one of their expertly trained specialists today.

For Her

Elizabeth Taylor  White Diamond  100ml EDT - £22 / Save £31
Beyonce  Midnight Heat  100ml EDP - £18 / Save £21.95
Burberry - Touch  100ml EDP - £27 / Save £37
Ghost - Deep Night  75ml EDT - £30 / Save £16.50

For Him

Gucci  Guilty Black Pour Homme  50ml EDT - £38 / Save £11
Burberry - Touch for Him  100ml EDT - £27.00 / Save £26.50
Tommy Hilfiger  Tommy Men  200ml EDT - £29 / Save £32
David Beckham  Classic  90ml EDT - £13 / Save £25.50

Additional information:

These deals are valid in-store and online between 20th and 31st January 2017



Please visit www.thefragranceshop.co.uk/valentines-shop to browse the full range of offers

For more information and hi-res imagery, please contact the press office on pr(at)thefragranceshop.co.uk or call 0161 848 7111

Contact:
Sanjay Vadera, CEO
The Fragrance Shop
Phone: 0161 848 7111
Email: pr(at)thefragranceshop.co.uk



More information:
http://www.thefragranceshop.co.uk/valentines-shop



