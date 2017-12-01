BRG Tech Announces Massive Discounts On Apple Watch Bands

The replacement bands for Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 are being offered at discounts of up to 48% on Amazon.

BRG Tech is proud to announce new discounts on its Apple Watch Bands which are currently being sold on Amazon. The announcement is aimed at anyone who is looking to accessorize their Apple Watch. BRG Tech is offering such people an opportunity to purchase Apple Watch Bands at a fraction of their normal prices.



BRG Watch Bands are among the top Apple Watch accessories which are currently available on the market. The bands offer watch owners an opportunity to replace their normal bands with bands which are unique, durable and attractive.



The BRG Apple Watch Bands feature a unique stainless steel design and build. The bands are made from stainless steel mesh which is knitted in a Milanese loop style. The end result is that the bands are not only sturdy and flexible, but also look elegant and classy.



The bands are fitted with a magnetic closure clasp to hold the band firmly in place. The clasp is adjustable  which makes the bands suited for people with various wrist sizes. The bands are designed such that making adjustments is easy without any need for tools.



The BRG Watch Bands are specifically designed for the iWatch 42 mm series. This includes the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2, both the Sport and Edition models. The bands have a one-click system which makes attaching and detaching them to an iWatch quite easy.



According to sources at BRG Tech, the discounts are intended to provide Apple Watch owners an opportunity to accessorize their watches. As such, the watch bands are currently on offer at discounts of up to 48%. This means that the watches can be purchased on the cheap.



The only downside is that the discounts are on offer for a limited time. This means that anyone looking for Apple Watch accessories should place their purchases as soon as possible. More information about the watch bands can be found on their Amazon product page at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B016MW43NO





About BRG Tech



BRG Tech is a respectable distributor of mobile accessories. Among its products are Apple Watch bands, short arm bands and mobile phone cases. More information about the company can be got from its Facebook Page, http://www.facebook.com/BRG.case



Contact:

Len Peng

Company: BRG Tech

Phone: 08618603063764

Address: 3/F, Block 1, Wanyongda Building, 1021 Minzhi Road, Longhua New District, Shenzhen, China

Email: len.pc(at)hotmail.com

Store: http://www.amazon.com/shops/BRGTech





