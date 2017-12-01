SIS Medical opens new production facility to support its international growth

(PresseBox) - SIS Medical AG has moved to its new production facility in Frauenfeld, Switzerland. From this new location, the company is capable of providing higher capacity to meet the increasing demand for balloon catheters in international markets. Following the move, significant investments will be made to strengthen its R&D department as well.

SIS Medical AG has set the course for growth. After having already achieved a leading market position in the field of high pressure and super high pressure balloons in Europe, the company is now preparing for a global approach. To achieve this, it has moved to a new cutting edge production facility at the company?s headquarters in Frauenfeld in the Canton of Thurgau, Switzerland.

During the coming quarters, the company will significantly increase its investments in the development of new products as well as international market registrations. Production in Frauenfeld has obtained ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certification and is therefore providing the highest safety and quality standards.

SIS Medical currently employs 30 people and will significantly increase its number of employees in the months to come by hiring additional professionals, a number of which will include highly qualified R&D engineers.

SIS Medical?s high pressure balloons are in international demand by interventional cardiologists, as the products offer additional treatment options including the reopening of highly calcified arteries or the optimization of stent results, for example, in combination with the implantation of bioabsorbable stents for predilation and postdilation.

?With the new facility, we have established additional capacity with certified high quality and safety standards. This will serve as the foundation for significant additional international growth,? explained CEO and founder, Willi Zwahlen.

?SIS Medical is well positioned in its market, as demonstrated by its strong growth over the last few years. With the investment program for international registrations, we will be able to offer the innovative product portfolio to a number of new countries and further enhance R&D activities at the SIS headquarters,? added Hubertus Leonhardt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIS Medical and partner at the majority shareholder, SHS.



About SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH

SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement is based in Tübingen, Germany and invests in medical technology and life science companies with a focus on expansion financing, changes in shareholder structures and successor situations. SHS holds minority as well as majority interests. SHS was founded in 1993 and has since gained extensive experience as industry investor, which supports the growth of its portfolio companies through a network of partnerships regarding the introduction of new products, regulatory issues or entering new markets. The SHS fund's German and international investors include the European Investment Fund, professional pension insurers, retirement funds, funds of funds, family offices, entrepreneurs and the SHS management team. The AIFM-registered company is currently investing from its fourth generation of funds, for which investors have provided 125 million euro. Equity of up to 20 million euro is invested. Transactions can be carried out in the mid double-digit million range together with a network of co-investors. Reinhilde Spatscheck, Dr. Bernhard Schirmers, Hubertus Leonhardt and Uwe Steinbacher are the Managing Partners at SHS.

Further information: www.shs-capital.eu

SIS Medical AG is an innovative manufacturer of products for interventional cardiology. The company provides innovative balloon catheters to cardiologists and has grown its business significantly over the past few years. Its portfolio includes very small as well as super high pressure resistant balloons, which retain their shape and size even under extreme conditions.

SIS Medical performs development and production at its cutting-edge facility in Frauenfeld in the Canton of Thurgau, Switzerland. The majority of the company's shares are held by the Medtech Investor SHS (www.shs-capital.eu), which has been supporting SIS Medical's global growth strategy since 2015.

The company's CEOs are co-founder and shareholder Willi Zwahlen and Dr. Thilo Wiedmann.

www.sis-medical.com





