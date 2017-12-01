A Refreshing Fizzy Dry Wine Spritzer Infused with Natural Flavors by Hoxie Spritzer

Burst of Flavors in Every Can of Lemon Linden Blossom and Lemon Ginger Spritzers
(firmenpresse) - Offering the best Ready to Drink (RTD) artisanal wine spritzers in the country, Hoxie Spritzer was the first to finally put the spritz back in the wine cooler. Simple. Natural. Born in Los Angeles and bursting with American glamour. HOXIE is the all natural dry wine spritzer, crafted from grapes grown on sustainable, family owned vineyards in Americas heartland.
The name HOXIE is a blend of two words. Hock, an English slang term for white wine from the Rhine Region, and foxy, an adjective often used to describe the Catawba grape that the wine in their spritzers is made from. HOCK+FOXY= HOXIE. The Catawba grape, often referred to as the the unsung American grape was the first grape ever used to make sparkling wine in the United States. It adds a distinct flavor to Hoxie Spritzer.
Hoxie Spritzer is different from wine coolers that are mostly made up of malt liquor and artificial ingredients. HOXIE contains nothing artificial, no colors, no processed high fructose corn syrup and no preservatives. People who taste Hoxie Spritzer will know the difference and will love the taste. Hoxie comes in two amazing flavors, a Rosé of Lemon and Ginger and a White (we call it Blanc) of Lemon Linden Blossom. Hoxie is 5% alcohol by volume, vegan, gluten-free, and just 90 calories per 250ml (8.4oz) recyclable aluminum can.
These drinks can be enjoyed right out of the can, in a glass, or poured over ice. With Hoxie there are almost no rules; just drink it ice cold! Wine in a can might sound strange but Hoxie has made it possible. Spritz lovers and wine enthusiasts alike can now enjoy these artisan wine spritzers in a can. Hoxies 4-packs of slender cans are ideal for enjoying at home or relaxing afternoons and evenings outdoors.
