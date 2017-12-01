Sydney Mobile Knife Sharpening & Drill Garden Tool Sharpeners Service Announced

The acclaimed Xtra Sharp mobile knife and tool sharpening service, providing free quotes and estimates at 0412 974 277, announced an expansion of its leading sharpening services delivered on a convenient mobile basis to industrial, commercial and domestic clients across Sydney, Australia.

The Xtra Sharp is a highly popular mobile tool and knife sharpening service based in Sydney, Australia, with extensive experience helping a diverse range of clients, from tradesman and contractors to restaurants or hairdressers and even gardening aficionados, across Sydney conveniently maintain their work or household tools, scissors or knives in as new condition.



More information is available at [http://xtrasharp.com.au](http://xtrasharp.com.au/).



The Xtra Sharp is a highly popular mobile tool and knife sharpening service based in Sydney, Australia, with extensive experience helping a diverse range of clients, from tradesman and contractors to restaurants or hairdressers and even gardening aficionados, across Sydney conveniently maintain their work or household tools, scissors or knives in as new condition.



The business has now announced an expansion of its unique and highly affordable sharpening services provided on a mobile basis and ideal to help industrial, commercial and domestic clients conveniently sharpen anything from knives, cleavers, scissors, pruners, secateurs and hedge clippers to drills, tinsnips or saws, and more, at their own places of work, homes or any other preferred location.



The popular Xtra Sharp mobile knife sharpening services draw on the latest state of the art sharpening methods to ensure the most reliable and durable results, including the revolutionary Mirror Cut system, a unique, modern and pioneering wet linish knife sharpening method which uses no heat, to ensure a better cutting edge retention and minimal metal removal for a superior cutting performance, easier cleaning experience and enhanced knife longevity.



Free quotes and consultations with Xtra Sharp and more information on its convenient mobile tool and knife sharpening services can be requested at 0412 974 277 or through the website link provided above along with details on its unique state-of-the-art sharpening methods, affordable prices and the diverse range of industrial, commercial or home-use tools and knives sharpened.





The Xtra Sharp team explains that we go to our clients business, place or work or home to sharpen their knives and keep the tools of their trade in top condition and xtra sharp. Our clients trust us to return their knives, scissors, secateurs, pruners, circular or hole saws, drills, tin snips, and much more, to as new condition because of our friendly operators, 21st century methods and unbeatable prices.





