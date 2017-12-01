CipherCloud Joins the Dropbox Partner Network as a Premier Partner

Industry-leading CASB Integrates with Dropbox for Data Protection and Compliance

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- , a leader in cloud security and governance, today announced it has been named a Premier Partner in the Dropbox Technology Partner Program. CipherCloud's industry-leading Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) will provide security and privacy for critical enterprise data that is shared and stored in Dropbox.

As enterprises continue to adopt a wide range of cloud storage and collaboration applications such as Dropbox, they face a new set of challenges meeting compliance, data privacy and data residency requirements. CipherCloud supports the collaboration and communication benefits of Dropbox by ensuring that only authorized users can access sensitive and regulated data such as credit card numbers, healthcare information, or intellectual property. In addition, CipherCloud seamlessly integrates with Dropbox to prevent leaks of sensitive information with cloud data loss prevention (DLP), cloud malware detection, and comprehensive reporting.

The CipherCloud CASB platform delivers a consistent layer of visibility, data loss prevention, sharing controls and end-to-end encryption, across a wide range of enterprise clouds. CipherCloud's unique Active Encryption provides selective, policy-based protection for sensitive files, maintaining customer-controlled protection to the endpoint. Authorized users can access encrypted files through the CipherCloud app, while access can be remotely revoked if a device is compromised.

With Dropbox, CipherCloud customers can take advantage of a user-friendly collaboration platform that helps improve employee productivity and efficiency while cutting costs for the business. Dropbox's Premier Partners include a select group of industry leaders that are aligned with Dropbox values and committed to delivering customer innovation. By joining the Dropbox Technology Partner Program, as a Premier Partner, CipherCloud is taking advantage of Dropbox's open API and developer support to offer compelling user value to its customers.

"Dropbox is all about simplifying the way teams work together. By integrating with Dropbox, CipherCloud delivers visibility, security and compliance controls for data in the cloud while enabling users to work with the collaboration and content sharing tools they prefer," said Billy Blau, Head of Technology Partnerships at Dropbox.

"As enterprises increasingly move to the cloud and leverage Dropbox to simplify collaboration and communicate more efficiently, they face a new set of challenges related to data security, control and compliance," said Dev Ghoshal, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances for CipherCloud. "With CipherCloud, they can take full advantage of Dropbox for content sharing and collaboration and rest assured that their sensitive and confidential information is protected."

CipherCloud, a leader in cloud security and governance, enables companies to adopt the cloud while delivering advanced data protection, compliance and control. CipherCloud delivers a comprehensive multi-cloud security platform that integrates advanced data protection, content control, monitoring, cloud discovery and risk analysis. The largest financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunication and government organizations across more than 25 countries have put their trust in CipherCloud.

CipherCloud was named by KuppingerCole as the Overall Leader in the CASB market and was named Cloud Computing Security Product of the Year by SC Magazine. CipherCloud has received investments from premier venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, Transamerica Ventures, Delta Partners and T-Venture, the venture capital arm of Deutsche Telekom. For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter (at)ciphercloud.

Date: 01/12/2017

