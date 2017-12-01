Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting 12 January 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
(2017-01-12) Kitron ASA held an Extraordinary General Meeting today, 12 January
2017.
47,271,507 shares, amounting to 26.83% of the share capital were represented at
the meeting.
All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 14 December
2016.
After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises of the following
shareholder and employee elected members:
Shareholder elected members:
* Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairman)
* Arne Solberg (Deputy Chairman)
* Gro Brækken
* Stefan Charette
* Päivi Marttila
Employee elected members:
* Bjørn Gottschlich
* Elisabeth Jacobsen
* Tanja Rørheim
The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached.
For further information please contact:
Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA, tel. +47 94 84 08 50
Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, tel. +47 90 04 32 84
E-mail: investorrelations(at)kitron.com
Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services
companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices
and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden,
Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about
NOK 1.95 billion in 2015 and has about 1 250 employees. www.kitron.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according to §5-12
vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).
Kitron Minutes EGM 20170112:
http://hugin.info/197/R/2070818/778065.pdf
More information:
http://www.kitron.com
