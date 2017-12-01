Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting 12 January 2017

(2017-01-12) Kitron ASA held an Extraordinary General Meeting today, 12 January

2017.

47,271,507 shares, amounting to 26.83% of the share capital were represented at

the meeting.



All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 14 December

2016.



After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises of the following

shareholder and employee elected members:



Shareholder elected members:

* Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairman)

* Arne Solberg (Deputy Chairman)

* Gro Brækken

* Stefan Charette

* Päivi Marttila



Employee elected members:

* Bjørn Gottschlich

* Elisabeth Jacobsen

* Tanja Rørheim



The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached.



For further information please contact:

Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA, tel. +47 94 84 08 50

Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, tel. +47 90 04 32 84

E-mail: investorrelations(at)kitron.com



Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services

companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices

and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden,

Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about

NOK 1.95 billion in 2015 and has about 1 250 employees. www.kitron.com



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according to §5-12

vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).



