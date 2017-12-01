Three Award-Winning International Virtual Reality Companies Merge to Launch 'Virtual Content Group'

French, German and Australian firms form new global VR group poised for

expansion, win two more Lumière(TM) Awards



PARIS, BERLIN and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Virtual Content Group (VCG), a conglomerate of international Virtual Reality

(VR) companies, formed recently from the merger of France's Cow Prod, Germany's

INVR.SPACE and Australia's 3D Content Hub, announced today its launch and

winning of two Lumière awards from The VR Society. Utilizing the forming

companies' over 15 years' experience in developing leading-edge content, VCG

will offer production, post-production and licensing services.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67a85d85-c695-

4364-8669-55f4e9718e92



VCG has operations spanning thirteen countries and a rights library of nearly

eighty VR titles, positioning it to rival the scale of leading American VR

companies on the international stage. To date, the company has produced and co-

produced more than 150 VR projects. The three respective entities have clients

in over 40 countries, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Disney, Huawei, Unicef, Sky,

Netflix, NBC Universal, Samsung, LG Electronics, Sony and Deutsche Telekom.



The merger allows VCG to scale faster and serve larger clients with a regional

focus on Europe and Asia-Pacific. "VCG is as an international leader in VR,"

said Torsten Hoffmann, VCG co-founder and CEO, who has licensed 3D content since

2011. "Building our own IP is core to our business model." The business, already

profitable, will seek Round-A investment in early 2017 and intends to add more

partners later this year.



Just three weeks ago, the Lumière(TM) award for Best European VR Campaign was

awarded for VCG's BMWi and Samsung 360° Experience. "The project included both



3D 360 live-action camera capture and augmented reality (AR)," said Sönke

Kirchhof, VCG co-founder. VCG's French team worked on Les Poissons Volants'

3D 360 CGI project, Temptation of St. Anthony, which picked up the second

Lumière(TM) award. This short film immerses the viewer into a famous medieval

painting by H. Bosch.



In addition to distributing premium VR titles including Titans of

Space and Tomorrow VR, VCG is currently developing a wide breadth of high-level

projects, including museum installations, co-productions in Australia, South

Africa, Hong Kong and Germany and a room-scale VR experience. "We partner with

governments, companies and creatives all over the world and are not limited to

one camera system or distribution platform," added Gallien Chanalet-Quercy, VCG

co-founder.



About VCG



Virtual Content Group (VCG) is a leading global VR content company offering end-

to-end production, post-production and licensing services. With a background in

stereoscopy, operations spanning thirteen countries and over 50 major clients

worldwide, VCG is an international powerhouse with a focus on high-end branded

and award-winning factual content. The company has produced and collaborated on

more than 150 360-degree videos and owns distribution rights to a growing

library of over 80 titles. VCG was founded in 2016 as three established

companies from Australia, Germany and France completed a merger. Learn more

at www.VirtualContentGroup.com.



Media Contact:

Lea Kozin

leakozin(at)gmail.com

+1-805-794-7954









