PARIS, BERLIN and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Virtual Content Group (VCG), a conglomerate of international Virtual Reality
(VR) companies, formed recently from the merger of France's Cow Prod, Germany's
INVR.SPACE and Australia's 3D Content Hub, announced today its launch and
winning of two Lumière awards from The VR Society. Utilizing the forming
companies' over 15 years' experience in developing leading-edge content, VCG
will offer production, post-production and licensing services.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available
at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67a85d85-c695-
4364-8669-55f4e9718e92
VCG has operations spanning thirteen countries and a rights library of nearly
eighty VR titles, positioning it to rival the scale of leading American VR
companies on the international stage. To date, the company has produced and co-
produced more than 150 VR projects. The three respective entities have clients
in over 40 countries, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Disney, Huawei, Unicef, Sky,
Netflix, NBC Universal, Samsung, LG Electronics, Sony and Deutsche Telekom.
The merger allows VCG to scale faster and serve larger clients with a regional
focus on Europe and Asia-Pacific. "VCG is as an international leader in VR,"
said Torsten Hoffmann, VCG co-founder and CEO, who has licensed 3D content since
2011. "Building our own IP is core to our business model." The business, already
profitable, will seek Round-A investment in early 2017 and intends to add more
partners later this year.
Just three weeks ago, the Lumière(TM) award for Best European VR Campaign was
awarded for VCG's BMWi and Samsung 360° Experience. "The project included both
3D 360 live-action camera capture and augmented reality (AR)," said Sönke
Kirchhof, VCG co-founder. VCG's French team worked on Les Poissons Volants'
3D 360 CGI project, Temptation of St. Anthony, which picked up the second
Lumière(TM) award. This short film immerses the viewer into a famous medieval
painting by H. Bosch.
In addition to distributing premium VR titles including Titans of
Space and Tomorrow VR, VCG is currently developing a wide breadth of high-level
projects, including museum installations, co-productions in Australia, South
Africa, Hong Kong and Germany and a room-scale VR experience. "We partner with
governments, companies and creatives all over the world and are not limited to
one camera system or distribution platform," added Gallien Chanalet-Quercy, VCG
co-founder.
About VCG
Virtual Content Group (VCG) is a leading global VR content company offering end-
to-end production, post-production and licensing services. With a background in
stereoscopy, operations spanning thirteen countries and over 50 major clients
worldwide, VCG is an international powerhouse with a focus on high-end branded
and award-winning factual content. The company has produced and collaborated on
more than 150 360-degree videos and owns distribution rights to a growing
library of over 80 titles. VCG was founded in 2016 as three established
companies from Australia, Germany and France completed a merger. Learn more
at www.VirtualContentGroup.com.
