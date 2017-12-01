Wolters Kluwer NV: Share Buyback Transaction Details January 5 - 11, 2017

January 12, 2017 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 161,937

of its own ordinary shares in the period from January 5, 2017 up to and

including January 11, 2017 for ?5.6 million and at an average share price of

?34.77.



These share repurchases are part of the three-year (2016-2018), up to ?600

million buyback program announced on February 24, 2016. The number of shares

repurchased under this three-year program is as follows:



Share Buyback Program 2016-2018

+------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------------+

|Period | Cumulative shares|Total consideration|Average share price|

| |repurchased in period| (? million)| (?)|

+------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------------+

|2017 To Date| 270,937| 9.4| 34.69|

+------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------------+

|2016 | 5,826,473| 199.7| 34.28|

+------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------------+

|Total | 6,097,410| 209.1| 34.30|

+------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------------+



Wolters Kluwer has mandated a third party to execute repurchases on its behalf

for up to ?50 million in ordinary shares in the period January 2, 2017 -

February 21, 2017.



Further information is available on our website:

* Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual

transaction information.

* Weekly reports on the progress of our share repurchases.

* Overview of share buyback programs.



About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information



services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk

and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical

decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain

knowledge with specialized technology and services.



Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of ?4.2 billion. The company,

headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over

180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000

people worldwide.



Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in

the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1

American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter

market in the U.S. (WTKWY).



For more information about our solutions and organization, visit

www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.





Media Investors/Analysts



Annemarije Pikaar Meg Geldens



Corporate Communications Investor Relations



t + 31 172 641 470 t + 31 172 641 407



annemarije.pikaar(at)wolterskluwer.com ir(at)wolterskluwer.com





Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be

identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar

expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions

that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and

uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially

from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could

cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may

include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the

markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers,

and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of

new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting

Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions,

and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements,

interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future

results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or

revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.



This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available

under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.



PDF version of Press Release:

http://hugin.info/130682/R/2070693/778050.pdf







