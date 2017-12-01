(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Weifa has in-licensed a patented fixed-combination product line within pain
management from AFT Pharmaceuticals ("AFT") in New Zealand. The agreement gives
rights to commercialize the products in the entire Nordic region (Norway,
Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland).
The product line consists of a patented fixed ratio of ibuprofen and
paracetamol, and covers tablet, sachet and oral liquid formulations. The
products are indicated for acute pain and fever conditions, and will be marketed
under Weifa's own brand name.
AFT Managing Director, Dr Hartley Atkinson, says "AFT is particularly pleased to
expand its existing relationship with Weifa. Weifa has expertise in the pain
management field, as well as in consumer health markets across the Nordic
region. These markets are quite sizable, US$165M(1), and we look forward to
taking substantial market share through our alliance with Weifa. We aim to
launch this coming FY2018 time period".
"We are delighted to sign this new alliance agreement with AFT. AFT's product
line represents a unique novelty for the Nordic market and will contribute
greatly to Weifa's analgesic portfolio. The success of our Nordic strategy
depends on the commercialization of highly innovative products which meet the
needs of consumers and pharmacies" says Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, Chief
Executive Officer at Weifa.
About AFT
AFT Pharmaceuticals is an Australasian based Pharmaceutical Company listed on
the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges with a market capitalization of
circa US$190m. AFT develops pharmaceutical products in the areas of analgesics,
treatment of cold & flu, treatment of chronic sinusitis, dermatology and drug
delivery. AFT has a significant local sales presence in Australia and New
Zealand with developing sales in Singapore and Malaysia. For further
information, please visit: www.aftpharm.com
About Weifa
Weifa is Norway's leading consumer health company. We supply real value through
medicines, lifestyle products and solutions that address the essential needs of
consumers, customers and professional partners. Weifa was founded in 1940 and
now employs about 30 highly qualified people at our headquarters in Oslo. The
company has a strong position in Norway and is the market leader in pain relief,
with well-established brands such as Paracet and Ibux. We are also present in
other key areas such as dietary supplements and treatment for colds and
respiratory problems. Weifa is listed on the Oslo Børs (ticker WEIFA). For
further information, please visit: www.weifa.no
Footnote 1: IMS World Review Pack [Aug 2015] Paracetamol and Ibuprofen tablet
market for Nordic countries but excluding Denmark and Iceland]
