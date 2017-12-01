Tyco Retail Solutions Bolsters its Leadership Position as an End-to-End RFID Inventory Solution Provider

Company expands systems integration capabilities with Zebra readers

(firmenpresse) - NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND and NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- -- Tyco Retail Solutions () strengthens its leadership position as the go-to solution provider for retailers implementing inventory solutions, by adding Zebra Technologies products to its growing portfolio of third-party solutions which it can sell, integrate and support. Tyco integrates Zebra's RFD8500 and MC3190-Z mobile RFID readers with its TrueVUE Inventory Intelligence software to provide robust solutions that significantly help improve retailers' on-floor product availability, customer experience and the bottom line.

Tyco Retail Solutions is honored to be recognized as an Advanced RFID Specialist, a Solution Partner and an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) in Zebra's new integrated PartnerConnect program. Through Zebra® PartnerConnect, Tyco Retail Solutions has access to Zebra's market-leading products and services to offer its retail customers' end-to-end enterprise solutions that drive store performance.

"Retailers look to us as a trusted advisor when it comes to designing, deploying and delivering inventory projects that are customized to fit the retailer's needs and that consistently deliver double-digit improvements to key store performance metrics," said Brent Brown, Inventory Intelligence General Manager, Tyco Retail Solutions. "We appreciate this role and are excited to incorporate Zebra's products into our offerings to help retailers satisfy today's connected consumer."

Deployed at over 1,800 stores, Tyco's TrueVUE RFID-based solutions enable retailers to confidently present accurate real-time in-stock positions to meet omni-channel customer expectations. TrueVUE delivers actionable data and enables enterprise-wide, item-level inventory visibility; a critical foundation for retailers' integrated commerce and customer engagement strategies for 2017.

Tyco Retail Solutions' global system integration expertise combined with an innovative portfolio of innovative software, hardware and complementary third-party products, like those from Zebra, ensures retailers receive the best solution for their unique environment.

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80% of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , and our .

