Forget The Landing Page Says Real Estate SEO Company

(firmenpresse) - The Real Estate SEO (TRESEO), a company realtors look to for ranking and lead generation, announced today the release of a revolutionary method of capturing buyer and seller leads.



Mobile is the future according to Internet trends heading in to 2017.



"Mobile users have an extremely short attention span and if your landing pages require work, the incoming lead volume is diminished. You have to consider how many people feel like filling out forms on their cellphone., stated Don Halbert, founder and lead engineer at The Real Estate SEO (TRESEO).



Market analysis has proven 81% of Facebook ad revenue comes from mobile while Google has also announced in late 2016, that their search index will be mobile-first. Furthermore Google added they would be bumping ranking for mobile-friendly web sites in an attempt to encourage more responsive websites across the Web.



For years inbound marketing has relied heavily on landing pages as a key ingredient to any sales funnel. On these pages you will typically find a nice attention-grabbing headline along with some supporting text and finally a form to capture contact details.



With a late 2016 statistic telling us there are 1.1 billion Facebook users daily using mobile devices, streamlining this process was key.



As a result, TRESEO has broken the mold and reinvented how we will forever look at mobile landing pages by eliminating the optin form.



We knew this was a bold move however our research suggested it could be a game changer. The average conversion for real estate landing pages is less than 2.35% but early predictions are telling us with our new method, we could see over 50% conversion., he added.



Heading in to 2017, the company is expecting positive feedback from realtors through Canada and the USA whove already entrusted TRESEO to their online lead generation and SEO needs. This new technology is not available from any other lead provider in the world and can only be found exclusively at The Real Estate SEO.





