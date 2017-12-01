A Premium Catered Chalet  Because Youre Worth It!

A premium catered chalet can elevate your winter break from good to amazing!

(firmenpresse) - The beauty, and value, of a premium catered chalet can be found in all the amazing details that they provide and cover. Most skiers accept the fact that their winter break will be a fairly substantial financial investment and many find that cutting corners also cuts into the enjoyment of the trip. Consequently, the phrase go big or go home comes to mind  pushing the boat out on some small additional expenses can pay dividends in the end. A premium chalet, fully equipped and catered, is a worthy luxury that will not be regretted.



You Get What You Pay For



No matter how good the slopes are, or how perfect your style is, if you have to return to the shabby surroundings of a poorly maintained or poorly situated chalet, your winter break is not going to be as good as it should be. When it comes to ski resort accommodations you really do pay for what you get in both senses of the phrase.



A cheaper hotel or chalet located further away from the popular pistes and lifts may save you some money initially, but the extra expense of finding transportation to and from the slopes every day eventually adds up to a significant amount. When going on a skiing holiday the location of your accommodation is key, especially when you consider the amount of gear needed for a full day of skiing or snowboarding.



Premium Perks



Choosing to book a premium catered chalet will provide you with the best location, luxury amenities, as well as comfort and convenience. Many of the best chalets, such as Chalet Balkiss, are located just a short distance away from the high-speed gondola that takes you directly to the famed Courchevel 1850. This particular chalet offers the ideal ski-in/ski-out experience eliminating the burden of lugging all your ski gear back and forth to and, potentially great distances from, your accommodation.



Other premium benefits of choosing a first-class catered chalet include features that you wont appreciate until you are on the ground. Luxuries that come as standard can include:





Hot tubs and/or saunas

Plush bathrobes and towels

Newly installed Hypnos beds offering hi-tech sleep technology

Internet access and satellite TV

Complimentary toiletries

Electric boot warmers

Stunning views

Cosy log fires



Ultimately all of these luxury features add to a truly enjoyable winter break. However, the feature that generally elevates the experience to a whole new level will be the expert live-in chalet hosts. A chalet run by professional hosts will ensure that all your needs are met above and beyond what you may expect. Many of these premium chalets can sleep anywhere from 7 to 16 guests making them an ideal getaway destination for groups.



Chalet hosts pride themselves on providing superb culinary options, including pre-dinner aperitifs and canapes, high quality wines with dinner, as well as after-dinner liqueurs and coffees. In the morning freshly baked pastries and breads will greet you as your hosts help to prepare their guests for a full day on the slopes.



Making it Memorable



In the end, after investing in the perfect winter break, most visitors hope for a trip full of wonderful memories. A premium catered chalet, complete with every luxury and comfort you might desire, will certainly provide the perfection that all travellers hope for.





http://www.skiamis.com/chalets/catered-chalets.htm



Belinda Smythson works for Ski Amis, a specialist ski travel agency and booking service that has been helping avid skiers craft their perfect winter holiday for over a quarter of a century. If you're looking for the best catered chalet accommodation in the Three Valleys, Paradiski, Espace Killy or Chamonix Valley, Ski Amis is the go-to company for winter sports fans searching for the holiday of a lifetime.



