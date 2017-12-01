       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Then & Now: Cabot Oil & Gas Keeps Growing Production, Waits for Pipelines, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) (Houston, Texas), the dominant producer in the gas-rich Marcellus Shale, invested in two pipeline projects because it needed additional ways to get its gas to markets. The company's gas production from that shale formation has soared in recent years, and it expects production to continue growing in 2017 and 2018, once the Constitution and Atlantic Sunrise pipelines enter service. These are just two of numerous projects the savvy producer has joined to keep itself afloat among a long period of low prices.

For details, , or browse other breaking industrial news stories at .

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the "" page.

