(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) (Houston, Texas), the dominant producer in the gas-rich Marcellus Shale, invested in two pipeline projects because it needed additional ways to get its gas to markets. The company's gas production from that shale formation has soared in recent years, and it expects production to continue growing in 2017 and 2018, once the Constitution and Atlantic Sunrise pipelines enter service. These are just two of numerous projects the savvy producer has joined to keep itself afloat among a long period of low prices.

