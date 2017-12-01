Amp up the Adrenaline  Next Level Skiing

Last minute ski holidays are the perfect time to up your skills for greater thrills!

(firmenpresse) - Skiing is a sport with endless opportunities. However, even the most devoted winter sports enthusiasts can sometimes feel that their skills have plateaued and that the thrill has become a bit stale. That is a perfect time to take advantage of the reduce prices associated with last minute ski holidays and jet off to the slopes. There, you can perfect some new techniques, sample the latest innovations in performance-boosting materials and continue to reach new levels of adrenaline and exhilaration.



Prepare for New Challenges



All expert skiers do a fair amount of preparation before they hit the slopes. Although last minute ski holidays play to the more impulsive side of the adventurer there are a few things you can do to help ensure that you up your game on the slopes.



1. Buy the best gear. There has never been a better time or excuse to go shopping! Make sure you wear enough layers and take advantage of high-performance materials to stay warm and comfortable while skiing.



2. Start a stretching routine and work on increasing your strength. The more flexible you are the more agile you will be. Focus on fitness training that will prepare you to be ski fit. Also, get and stay hydrated!



3. Research the pros. Start binge-watching as many pro-skiers in action as you can find. You can learn a lot from watching the experts for the way they hold their balance, position their bodies and their posture.



4. Plan on skiing with better skiers than yourself. Push yourself out of your comfort zone and dont let fear hold you back.



Take a class



The most obvious way to explore and perfect new skills is to join a class on the slopes. Even if you are grabbing one of those last minute ski holidays, chances are that there will still be space available to join a clinic or class once you arrive. Skiing techniques are constantly evolving and improving. Add precision turning, phantom edging, pole planting and dynamic anticipation to your repertoire and your sense of self-improvement will be breathtaking. Tackling those previously intimidating descents or that big rut-line will be a breeze!





Research the Latest Technology



Lighter and easier to handle skis are the trend on the alpine slopes these days. They offer greater responsiveness, stability and good edge gripping. Engineers have worked tirelessly over the years to design lightweight skis that do not sacrifice performance  the results have proved effective and creative. EVO magazine reported recently the following:



As the lightweight trend expands into bigger, stiffer skis, engineers have been forced to come up with creative and highly technical ways of preserving big mountain performance. New woods, techy laminates, and intricate profiling techniques are being mixed and matched until the perfect combination of weight savings and performance is reached.



Bringing Back the Passion



Last minute ski holidays can be the refresher course you may need to bring the thrill back into the sport. The combination of new equipment paired with some new techniques will certainly shake off the cobwebs and bring the adrenaline back while hitting the slopes!





Belinda Smythson works for Ski Amis, a specialist ski travel agency and booking service that has been helping avid skiers craft their perfect winter holiday for over a quarter of a century. If you're looking for last minute ski holidays in the Three Valleys, Paradiski, Espace Killy or Chamonix Valley, Ski Amis is the go-to company for winter sports fans searching for the holiday of a lifetime.

