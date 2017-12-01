       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Cocker Spaniel German Sheperd Puppy Biting & Dog Training Tips Website Launched

Dogipedia, an authority canine information resource website launched a training tips section. The section offers dog owners with behavior training tips such as puppy biting & toilet training tips for puppies. The portal is also a platform for advocacy to prevent the abuse of dogs.

(firmenpresse) - Canine online resource portal Dogipedia announced the launch of its training tips section including tips on puppy biting training for cocker spaniels and German Sheperds. The section offers practical hints and information about humane and holistic training for dogs and the resolution of common behavioral challenges that pet owners face.

More information about Dogipedia and the new section is available at [http://dogipedia.net](http://dogipedia.net/)

Canine behavior is an area of significant research as findings consistently reveal the complex nature of canine psychological and emotional response. As is the case with human behavior, traditional training methods need to be adapted to meet the individual dog's need. A large part of human-canine interaction takes place in a training situation, and the focus of Dogipedia's training tips is to maximize the effectiveness of such interaction.

Designed for easy reading and to allow for an individual owner's approach, Dogipedia training tips cover the critical aspects of training for new and experienced pet owners. Training tips include physical training strategies and behavioral tips to manage a wide range of conditions such as puppy biting, separation anxiety, toilet training, and emotional wellbeing.

The resource portal also addresses questions pertaining to dog health, food recommendations, news pertaining to dogs from around the world. The portal is focussed on raising awareness about dogs, their wellbeing and the active prevention of cruelty to dogs. Dogipedia is designed to be an all-encompassing training, news, health, and information resource about canines.

According to a spokesperson for Dogipedia, "Our online portal is designed to help dog owners, adopters, and anyone who loves canines to find authentic and high-quality information about dogs and their care. Our new training tips provide simple hints to help anyone understand, appreciate, and love dogs while providing insight into the finer points of canine behavior."



The Dogipedia canine information resource website can also be used to dispel myths about dogs and ineffective training methods. Featured content includes information about human foods that are safe for dogs, the foods that are lethal to dogs, toilet training tips for puppies, and remedies for common ailments.



