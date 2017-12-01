Host.net Launches HIPAA-Compliant Healthcare IT Package

(firmenpresse) - BOCA RATON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- , a multinational provider of cloud, managed infrastructure and network services, announces today the launch of its HIPAA-compliant Healthcare IT solution. The new Host.net HIPAA Compliance Package is designed to arm hospitals, doctors offices and healthcare service providers with secure ways to meet complex compliance regulations, protect patient privacy, establish and improve telehealth and telemedicine services and adeptly address critical healthcare IT requirements.

Through Host.net's state-of-the-art HIPAA-compliant services -- including colocation, physical security, cooling and power redundancies, multi-layer network redundancy and hybrid IT solutions -- healthcare providers can ensure their complex data and voice infrastructure is compliant and secure. The new flexible Host.net HIPAA Compliance Package includes a variety of colocation options and offers several ways to further customize through configurations, and Multi-protocol Label Switching (MPLS) layer two networking -- a flexible and fast way to route data and voice traffic.

This integrated solution ensures patient and employee data is safe, while enabling multi-location doctors practices to connect their offices, quickly transfer Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and files, improve telemedicine capabilities, and ensure the utmost in security and reliability. Host.net also works closely with larger healthcare organizations that require storage and archival solutions that require HIPAA compliance.

"Host.net has seen increased demand from health institutions and healthcare service providers for fully compliant IT solutions that ensure their critical systems and IT infrastructure remain highly available and secure," states Host.net CEO . "Host.net is agile and has a wealth of experience in meeting compliance needs for our clients, allowing them to focus on their core business, while we manage the infrastructure and deal with the complex and ever-changing compliance landscape."

Priority Ambulance, which is a Host.net client, leverages a Host.net hybrid solution including compliant colocation, along with Host.net Smart Cloud Architecture and backup services.



"Maximum uptime is so critical for 911 dispatch services," comments Robbie D. Stone, Chief Information Officer for Priority Ambulance. "With Host.net, we are confident our critical dispatch systems and applications are running at peak performance and always available."

Host.net's solutions, are compliant with all PCI, SOC, HIPAA and Visa requirements, so healthcare organizations of all sizes can rest assured their unique IT requirements are met and create an environment that is secure, reliable and 100% redundant. With 24x7x365 support, Host.net also has a full suite of solutions enabling clients to securely recover data and minimize downtime in the event of an outage.

