Liberty Tax Delivers Free Online Federal and State Tax Preparation at DIY Tax

Taxpayers looking for free online tax preparation software this tax season will find it at one location, DIY Tax, where the URL says it all . DIY Tax, part of the Liberty Tax online service portfolio, opened this month for free state and federal online tax preparation.

Liberty Tax is a leader in tax preparation, in office and online, so it's no surprise that DIY Tax stands apart from the competition. DIY Tax is fast and easy-to-use software that is up-to-date with the latest tax changes. DIY Tax delivers on its promise of free online tax preparation, from login to e-file, and provides an additional benefit to taxpayers who may be stumped by their tax situation.

. Taxpayers who login to DIY Tax won't find price schedules because there is nothing to pay for at DIY Tax, regardless of the tax situation or requirement for additional IRS forms and schedules.

Taxpayers with difficult tax situations can find help online at no cost via email or chat. Terms and conditions may apply.

When surveyed DIY Tax filers admitted their doubt that they would be able to file their tax returns for free. Why didn't they believe?

"I just thought it was too good to be true."

"Nothing in the USA is ever free."

"Most free tax preparations are only free for the Form 1040-EZ, not the entire Form 1040 or Form 1040-A tax form."

As the 2017 tax season gets underway, DIY Tax is poised to surprise and please additional taxpayers with its free federal and free state filing solution.

