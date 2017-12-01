       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Liberty Tax Delivers Free Online Federal and State Tax Preparation at DIY Tax

Free platform takes users from login to e-file, no matter their tax situation

(firmenpresse) - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX)

Taxpayers looking for free online tax preparation software this tax season will find it at one location, DIY Tax, where the URL says it all . DIY Tax, part of the Liberty Tax online service portfolio, opened this month for free state and federal online tax preparation.

Liberty Tax is a leader in tax preparation, in office and online, so it's no surprise that DIY Tax stands apart from the competition. DIY Tax is fast and easy-to-use software that is up-to-date with the latest tax changes. DIY Tax delivers on its promise of free online tax preparation, from login to e-file, and provides an additional benefit to taxpayers who may be stumped by their tax situation.

. Taxpayers who login to DIY Tax won't find price schedules because there is nothing to pay for at DIY Tax, regardless of the tax situation or requirement for additional IRS forms and schedules.

Taxpayers with difficult tax situations can find help online at no cost via email or chat. Terms and conditions may apply.

When surveyed DIY Tax filers admitted their doubt that they would be able to file their tax returns for free. Why didn't they believe?

"I just thought it was too good to be true."

"Nothing in the USA is ever free."

"Most free tax preparations are only free for the Form 1040-EZ, not the entire Form 1040 or Form 1040-A tax form."

As the 2017 tax season gets underway, DIY Tax is poised to surprise and please additional taxpayers with its free federal and free state filing solution.

Founded in 1997 by CEO John T. Hewitt, Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX) is the parent company of Liberty Tax Service. Liberty Tax is one of the fastest-growing tax preparation franchises. Last year Liberty Tax prepared over two million individual income tax returns in more than 4,400 offices and online. Liberty Tax's online services are available through , and , and are all backed by the tax professionals at Liberty Tax locations and its nationwide network of approximately 22,000 seasonal tax preparers. Liberty Tax also supports local communities with fundraising endeavors and contributes as a national sponsor for many charitable causes. For a more in-depth look, visit and interact with Liberty Tax on and .

published by: Marketwired
Date: 01/12/2017 - 13:00
