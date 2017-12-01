RTI Presents "The Inside Story: Leveraging the IIC's Industrial Internet Security Framework" Complimentary Webinar

RTI CEO and Senior Research Security Engineer to Share Best Practices for Leveraging Advanced Security Technology Solutions in Industrial Systems

As connected devices become more prevalent, industrial systems are growing and advancing at an unprecedented rate, exposing networks that have otherwise been isolated from attacks. This has created an enormous risk for businesses operating industrial processes and poses a need for a comprehensive security solution.

In September, the (IIC) announced the release of the (IISF), the most in-depth framework that addresses security issues in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) systems. The new framework focuses on safety, reliability, resilience, security and privacy, and is designed to help IT and OT professionals, system architects and industrial engineers define risks, assessments and threats to proactively mitigate security concerns in complex IIoT infrastructure.

In this webinar, Dr. Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI and IIC Steering Committee member, and Dr. Hamed Soroush, Senior Research Security Engineer at RTI, co-chair of IIC Security Working Group, and co-author of the IISF, will provide an overview of the key points of the IISF, including how to implement advanced security technology without interfering with performance and reliability. Additionally, attendees will learn the best practices for leveraging the document in developing security solutions for critical industrial systems.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET

Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI and Dr. Hamed Soroush, Senior Research Security Engineer at RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

