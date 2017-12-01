Cloverleaf Unveils First Emotional Artificial Intelligence Shelf Solution for In-store Retailers

shelfPoint drives double-digit sales uplift and unlocks the power of customer sentiment data

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- , a retail technology company for the modern brick-and-mortar marketer and merchandiser, today announced shelfPoint, the industry's first dynamic shelf solution with built-in emotional artificial intelligence (Emotion AI) capabilities. With shelfPoint, brands and retailers can now capture customer engagement and sentiment data at the moment of purchase decision -- something previously unavailable in physical retail stores.

Despite the rise of online shopping in recent years, Forrester(1) predicts that 88% of purchases in 2017 will still be made in physical stores. Yet, retailers lack the in-the-moment tools necessary to captivate shoppers and gain insights that lead to sales uplift. While advancements in e-commerce analytics have upleveled marketers' understanding of consumer behaviors, brands and retailers still have little-to-no insight as to what happens in-store.

"Online retail has demonstrated how powerful data insights can be," said Gordon Davidson, founder and CEO of Cloverleaf. "We've designed a solution to help retailers capture this level of data by attracting, engaging and converting customers in one of the most underutilized yet powerful areas in the store: the shelf. Early pilots have already shown double-digit sales uplift and we're excited to roll it out to retailers nationwide."

With shelfPoint, retailers and brands can replace stagnant cardboard cutouts and layered sticker price tags with an innovative and intelligent solution that provides the same level of shopping behavior analytics as many leading e-commerce platforms. This solution not only provides a new level of in-store insight, but enables retailers and brands to stand out from their competition by attracting, engaging and enticing shoppers as they walk past.

Today, shelfPoint's features and benefits include:

Leveraging its strategic partnership with , shelfPoint classifies shoppers' facial expressions and overall sentiment without storing personal information or images. Categories include: "joy," "sadness," "anger," "fear" or "surprise."

Equipped with optical sensors, shelfPoint also uses Affectiva technology to gather anonymous shopper demographic data including age, gender and major ethnic group.

Featuring dynamic and high-definition LCD strips across the entire shelf, shelfPoint displays miniaturized visual marketing campaigns to attract, engage and entice shoppers based on the shopper's level of engagement and distance.

Using its own cloud-based insights platform, shelfPoint analyzes in-store data collected and delivers a detailed overview of key findings tailored to the needs of the retailer and/or brand.

: With its own media player, shelfPoint can seamlessly integrate with any existing IT infrastructure. Additionally, shelfPoint's media player is cellular enabled and runs independently of a store's system for maximum bandwidth efficiency.

Cloverleaf is dedicated to reimagining the physical shopping experience and is eager to continuously bring new innovation to its shelfPoint solution. Later this year, shelfPoint will introduce new features that provide brands and retailers live shelf information.

"Cloverleaf is the first retail solution to bring Emotion AI in-store, offering retailers a richer understanding of their customers at the shelf edge and providing shoppers a more personalized and engaging experience," said Rana el Kaliouby, Co-founder and CEO of Affectiva. "We've seen how this technology has shaped advertising and consumer behavioral research, and we're excited to be a part of this new era in retail."

"Cloverleaf is providing a solution for the retail industry that's long overdue -- insight at the moment of decision," said Roger Kay, founder and president of Endpoint Technologies Associates, Inc. "Many companies have tried to address this critical moment with beacons, electronic shelf tags, and cameras, but these technologies have been inadequate. shelfPoint could make a real difference here with its innovative approach."

To learn more on Cloverleaf and shelfPoint, please visit:

Additionally, Cloverleaf will exhibit at Retail's Big Show, NRF, in New York City on January 15-17. Visit Cloverleaf at booth # 723 to see first-hand how we have helped our pilot customers achieve double-digit sales uplift.

(1)Brief: Digital Touchpoints Investments Significantly Influence US Retail Sales", Forrester Research, Inc., January 26, 2016

Cloverleaf is a retail technology company for the modern brick-and-mortar marketer and merchandiser. Drawing on our background working with professional sport stadiums and leading hospitality services for nearly years, we have a deep understanding of how to help companies provide exceptional experiences that excite their customers.

Today, we enable retailers and consumer product companies to deliver the engaging digital experience that today's shopper has come to expect. Major stores and brands use us to gain real-time insight and visibility into customer preferences to make better decisions and increase sales. For more information about Cloverleaf, please visit .

