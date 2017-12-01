Wine, Dine and Make it Fine  Val dIseres Best Upmarket Restaurants

You will find some of Val dIseres finest dining establishments not far from your chalet. Catered or not, be sure to get out and try them!

(firmenpresse) - One of the best things about going on holiday, most would agree, is the opportunity to explore and enjoy fine cuisine with abandon! If you are heading to Frances Val dIsere for this years ski season you will be in for a real treat with numerous fine dining and eclectic culinary options at your disposal. Once you have booked your chalet, catered or not, be sure to explore the gastronomic adventures that await you nearby!



One of Frances Top Destinations



There is no question as to why Val dIsere is one of Frances most popular tourist destinations. Located in the south eastern region of the country, the Val dIsere commune boasts easy access to Lyon, Geneva and Chambery for transportation options. The resort offers year-round skiing options, high-volume gondolas, traditional chalets, catered and self-catered accommodation, as well as high-rise hotels found in the eastern region.



The ski resort frequently hosts alpine events, including the Olympics in 1992 and the Tour de France in 2007, which draws skiing, snowboarding and sports enthusiasts from all over the world. Given Val dIseres location (only 5km from the Italian boarder) and frequent visitors from all over the world, the regions cuisine has embraced this diversity while still remaining quintessentially French.



Sample 3 of the Best



The resort is a foodies delight. Every taste and preference can be found to be catered for, ranging from the cheap and cheerful all the way to the highest fine-dining experience. Our top 3 restaurants are a brief sampling of the exciting culinary experience that awaits visitors in Val dIsere.



1. La Fruitiere



A visit to this world-renowned mountainside restaurant is a must when visiting Val dIsere. The experience is both a delight for the eyes, ears and taste buds! The restaurants décor with white enamel milk churns, exposed zinc pipework, antique tiling and dairy-styled fittings and furnishings will certainly keep you amused while you await the rich, regional delicacies harvested from the Savoy region. The cheese is superb, the wine is excellent, the views are stunning and the desserts should not be missed! The jovial atmosphere and quality cuisine combine here in a typically alpine way. Its popularity does make calling ahead for a table a wise idea.





2. La Peau de Vache



La Peau de Vache is where your taste buds would go if they could make the reservation. This restaurant is well loved for its reasonable prices, stunning views and eclectic variety of speciality burgers. From duck to vegetarian, it seems that every edible product can be styled into one of their unforgettable burgers.



3. La Table de lOurs



For a truly luxurious and decadent treat head to the Michelin-starred La Table de lOurs for an outstanding gastronomic experience. The slightly more formal atmosphere is well deserved in this fine-dining establishment, offering culinary delights such as scampi roasted with lime and ginger, or rack of lamb with mashed sweet potatoes. La Table de lOurs prides itself on adding contemporary twists to regional French classics. Reservations are recommended  an evening there just may be a highlight of your winter break altogether.



Val dIsere is a favourite holiday destination all year round. Loved by world travellers and locals alike, the ski resort embraces the seasons and the tourist traffic they bring with them. Sun and shine or snow and cold, there truly is something for everyone in Val dIsere. After an exhilarating day on the slopes, once you return to your chalet, catered or not, the resorts culinary delights await to take you on a whole new adventure!





http://www.skiamis.com/chalets/catered-chalets.htm



Belinda Smythson works for Ski Amis, a specialist ski travel agency and booking service that has been helping avid skiers and hikers craft their perfect winter holiday for over a quarter of a century. If you're planning a winter break in a ski chalet, catered or self catering options from Ski Amis in the Three Valleys, Paradiski, Espace Killy or Chamonix Valley are perfect for winter sports fans searching for the holiday of a lifetime.

