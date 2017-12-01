Symphony Retail Solutions Introduces Symphony Retail Cloud to Drive +2% Same Store Revenue Growth

Enables retailers and CPGs to drive customer insights into marketing, merchandising and supply chain decisions

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Symphony Retail Solutions, , today announced (SRC), the first end-to-end, customer-centric solution for retailers and manufacturers delivered in the convenience of the Cloud, will be launched at the NRF Big Show 2017 in New York. SRC provides retailers and manufacturers with best-in-class supplier collaboration and monetization and speed of delivery of customer-centric retailing, and will be on show at Booth #1835.

The intelligent, role-based suite of solutions is designed to facilitate collaboration and optimize operations with specific workflows and tools for four key retail and CPG functions. For retail, these include: Marketing Manager's Suite, Category Manager's Suite, Store Management Suite, and Supply Chain Manager's Suite. For CPGs, it includes: Supplier Collaboration Suite, Shopper Marketing Suite, Consumer & Brand Insights, and Cross-Media Insights.

Symphony Retail Cloud combines the power of 's customer-centric insights; 's retail planning, optimization and execution capabilities; and ' cross-channel consumer research and real-time cross-media measurement. It enables retailers and manufacturers to deliver more than two percent same-store revenue growth by driving customer insights into marketing, merchandising and supply chain decisions.

With the ability to deliver frequent updates, SRC offers a flexible and nimble operating environment that:

to enable retailers and CPGs to enhance planning and collaboration, and therefore optimize retail strategies, tactics and execution.

for assortments, store and category space, prices, promotions, inventory and fulfillment.

by as much as 2 percent.

"Today's Retail Winners understand the strategic value of information, delivered at the right moment to the right person in the right way. That's what cloud-based solutions enable," said Brian Kilcourse, managing partner, RSR Research.

"Fundamental changes in consumer spending and behavior are changing the way retailers and consumer goods companies conduct business. At the same time, technology is evolving, brand loyalty is declining, and demographics are changing along with consumer preferences and economic uncertainty," said Pallab Chatterjee, Chairman, Symphony Retail Solutions. "Symphony Retail Cloud is meeting these challenges with a single, cloud-based offering that brings together customer insights to drive marketing, merchandising, supply chain and store operational decisions."

"Getting onto cloud will help us in two different ways. Number one, deliver value to the business very quickly ... within 90 days we can be ready to deliver and roll out. That's phenomenal," said Ram Marupudi, Senior Solutions Architect, Southeastern Grocers. "And the second thing is being agile and feeling more confident to try new approaches knowing the risk is less."

Symphony Retail Solutions brings together 's customer-centric retail insight solutions with the unified software for omni-channel retail to solve the toughest business problems for 15 of the world's 30 largest retailers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains worldwide. These combined capabilities also power the , the industry's first role-based, customer-centric cloud solution that enables retailers and manufacturers to deliver more than two percent revenue growth by translating customer intelligence into insights and actions that drive bottom-line decisions. More at

