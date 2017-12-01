       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Canada Returns Heritage Objects to the People's Republic of China

This is the third return of cultural property to China by the Government of Canada

ID: 517270
(firmenpresse) - BEIJING, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, met with Liu Yuzhu, Director of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, and confirmed the return of illegally exported cultural property to China. An official ceremony will be held in Ottawa on January 18.

The significant heritage objects being returned are a 220-million year old Saurichthys fish fossil from China's Guizhou province, an early Ichthyosaur fossil, likely dating to the early Triassic period (252-247 million years ago) originating from China, and a pair of carved wooden roof supports from southwestern China. These objects were illegally exported from China and were detained in Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP. China claimed these objects as their cultural property and requested their return.

This return demonstrates Canada's ongoing commitment to prevent the illicit traffic of cultural property and to ensure its return to its country of origin. It is an example of the successful cooperation of government departments and agencies working together to enforce the Cultural Property Export and Import Act.

Quotes

"Canada recognizes that the illicit import and export of cultural property impoverishes the heritage of a country, and we will continue our efforts to prevent this activity. We are very pleased to return these significant heritage objects to the Government of the People's Republic of China. As evidenced by the Canada-China Program of Cultural Cooperation, which was renewed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last fall, Canada and China share a commitment to protect our respective heritage, and to collaborate in that protection."

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only):
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788

Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



http://www.pch.gc.ca



Date: 01/12/2017 - 14:00
Language: English
News-ID 517270
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: BEIJING, CHINA


