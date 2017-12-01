5 Star Hotels in Mumbai

Searching the web for hotels in Mumbai,Maharashtra IND part 1 tourist tube gives you the best hotels and hotel deals on the web.



(firmenpresse) -

Mumbai, also known as the Commercial Capital of India is one of the predominant port cities inside the nation. Mumbai's nature because the most eclectic and cosmopolitan Indian city is symbolized within the presence of Bollywood inside the city, the centre on the globally influential Hindi film and Television industries. It's also dwelling to India's largest slum population. Mumbai can be a shopaholic's paradise - the city has numerous purchasing markets like Coloba Causeway, Chor Bazaar and Crawford Industry. Enterprise travellers will really feel correct at residence in Mumbai, due to quite a few hotels that provide sophisticated convention halls and premium rooms. Vacationers go to the city to get a glimpse of Indian culture in the form of monumental websites like the Gateway of India, Haji Ali Mosque and Victoria Terminus. No matter whether the trip is small business related or a leisure sojourn to expertise a tinge of stardom and Indian culture, Mumbai will not disappoint its visitors. A couple of from the most common hotels in Mumbai are: Bawa Suites, Le Sutra, Svenska Design Hotel, Waterstones Hotel, J C Chalet, Abode Bombay etc.



five Star Hotels in Mumbai



Four SEASONS HOTELS AND RESORTS - This Mumbai Hotel is positioned in the city centre and is 20 km in the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, while the Santa Cruz Domestic Airport is 15 km away. A sleek icon of your finest hospitality, this luxury hotel gives spacious quarters, spectacular views of the Arabian Sea and unrivalled comforts and service. The Sea View Rooms on the greater floors of this 5 star hotel give a spectacular view and is very encouraged. This hotel has Mumbai highest rooftop bar that provides panoramic views of the city. It is actually a 10-minute drive from Siddhivinayak Temple along with a 15-minute drive from Shivaji Park.



TRIDENT NARIMAN POINT - This hotel is actually a 15 minute drive from Mumbai Central and Western Railway Station Terminus and around 45 minutes drive from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Nestled within the heart of bustling Mumbai, this luxury hotel soars 35 storeys high and provides a panoramic view in the Queen's necklace. Trident Club caters to organization traveler's need to have for comfort and convenience. The Club floor of this luxury hotel (from the 28th floor towards the 31st floor) gives privileges like Express Check-In and Check-Out, exclusive reception and round the clock butler service. Guests at this floor also love access for the exclusive Club Lounge which provides complimentary cocktail hours, as well as the services of a dedicated Club Manager to make sure a prompt and productive service.





MELUHA - THE FERN HOTEL - This five star Hotel is definitely an environmentally accountable hotel with numerous awards to its credit, this luxury hotel is the world's only hotel with an ecotel Level 1 certification in addition to a LEED Gold rating. Located in the heart of Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, this hotel is around 5 km drive from the Andheri Railway Station, whilst the international airport is about 12 km drive. This 5 star hotel in Mumbai has named its suites in honour of the legendary Indus Valley civilization. This luxury hotel could be the first hotel in Mumbai to launch the "PURE Rooms" notion - an in-room filtration method that removes air particles plus the surfaces are treated to lessen the development of bacteria. This hypoallergenic hotel accommodation is almost 99.9% allergen resistant. This hotel would be the only 1 to successfully combine a premium hospitality service with all-round, award-winning dedication towards the environment. The notion of this luxury hotel is elegance and customized consideration, teamed with contemporary facilities and minimal effect around the atmosphere.



PALLADIUM HOTEL, MUMBAI - This luxury hotel is inside a easy ten minute walk from Decrease Parel Railway Station, when the Mumbai International Airport is just 13 km away. Nestled inside the High Street Phoenix, a luxury buying location, this hotel gives easy access to shopping, entertainment, and dining possibilities. The striking interiors in the grand lobby warmly welcome guests with its old-world charm accentuated by Rajasthani Tikri artwork. This royal design and style idea is carried via for the imposing guest rooms and suites that offer customers the pinnacle in 5 star luxury hospitality.five Star Hotels in Mumbai



Mumbai, also called the Commercial Capital of India is amongst the predominant port cities in the country. Mumbai's nature because the most eclectic and cosmopolitan Indian city is symbolized in the presence of Bollywood inside the city, the centre on the globally influential Hindi film and Television industries. It is actually also property to India's biggest slum population. Mumbai is really a shopaholic's paradise - the city has various purchasing markets like Coloba Causeway, Chor Bazaar and Crawford Market place. Small business travellers will feel suitable at house in Mumbai, because of numerous hotels that provide sophisticated convention halls and premium rooms. Tourists stop by the city to get a glimpse of Indian culture inside the type of monumental internet sites like the Gateway of India, Haji Ali Mosque and Victoria Terminus. Regardless of whether the trip is business enterprise associated or possibly a leisure sojourn to expertise a tinge of stardom and Indian culture, Mumbai won't disappoint its visitors. A handful of in the most well known hotels in Mumbai are: Bawa Suites, Le Sutra, Svenska Design and style Hotel, Waterstones Hotel, J C Chalet, Abode Bombay and so on. Get additional details about best hotels in mumbai



5 Star Hotels in Mumbai



Four SEASONS HOTELS AND RESORTS - This Mumbai Hotel is situated inside the city centre and is 20 km from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, although the Santa Cruz Domestic Airport is 15 km away. A sleek icon in the finest hospitality, this luxury hotel delivers spacious quarters, amazing views with the Arabian Sea and unrivalled comforts and service. The Sea View Rooms around the higher floors of this 5 star hotel offer a spectacular view and is extremely advised. This hotel has Mumbai highest rooftop bar that provides panoramic views of the city. It truly is a 10-minute drive from Siddhivinayak Temple and a 15-minute drive from Shivaji Park.



TRIDENT NARIMAN POINT - This hotel is really a 15 minute drive from Mumbai Central and Western Railway Station Terminus and about 45 minutes drive from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Nestled in the heart of bustling Mumbai, this luxury hotel soars 35 storeys high and delivers a panoramic view of the Queen's necklace. Trident Club caters to small business traveler's have to have for comfort and convenience. The Club floor of this luxury hotel (in the 28th floor to the 31st floor) presents privileges like Express Check-In and Check-Out, exclusive reception and round the clock butler service. Guests at this floor also delight in access to the exclusive Club Lounge which gives complimentary cocktail hours, along with the solutions of a devoted Club Manager to ensure a prompt and helpful service.



MELUHA - THE FERN HOTEL - This five star Hotel is an environmentally accountable hotel with a lot of awards to its credit, this luxury hotel will be the world's only hotel with an ecotel Level 1 certification and a LEED Gold rating. Situated within the heart of Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, this hotel is about 5 km drive in the Andheri Railway Station, while the international airport is about 12 km drive. This five star hotel in Mumbai has named its suites in honour from the legendary Indus Valley civilization. This luxury hotel may be the first hotel in Mumbai to launch the "PURE Rooms" notion - an in-room filtration technique that removes air particles along with the surfaces are treated to reduce the growth of bacteria. This hypoallergenic hotel accommodation is practically 99.9% allergen resistant. This hotel may be the only 1 to successfully combine a premium hospitality service with all-round, award-winning dedication to the atmosphere. The concept of this luxury hotel is elegance and personalized consideration, teamed with modern facilities and minimal impact on the environment.



PALLADIUM HOTEL, MUMBAI - This luxury hotel is within a handy ten minute stroll from Lower Parel Railway Station, even though the Mumbai International Airport is just 13 km away. Nestled inside the High Street Phoenix, a luxury purchasing location, this hotel supplies practical access to buying, entertainment, and dining choices. The striking interiors from the grand lobby warmly welcome guests with its old-world charm accentuated by Rajasthani Tikri artwork. This royal design and style notion is carried through to the imposing guest rooms and suites that provide consumers the pinnacle in 5 star luxury hospitality.





More information:

http://www.touristtube.com/hotels-in-Mumbai-C_2103856



PressRelease by

best hotels in mumbai

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 15:23

Language: English

News-ID 517275

Character count: 9233

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: best hotels in mumbai



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease