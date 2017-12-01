Entelo Honored with Second Straight Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Technology

Entelo Diversity Wins Silver for Helping Companies Build Stronger, More Diverse Teams

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- , the leading provider of enterprise software for data-driven recruiting, today announced that it has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver Award in the Excellence in Talent Management Technology category. , which enables candidate sourcing from underrepresented groups based on gender, ethnicity and veteran status, was recognized for being one of the best advances in unique talent management technology.

"Workforce diversity continues to be a challenge for many companies -- and the concern is warranted. Multiple studies have proven that companies with gender and ethnic diversity tend to be more creative, more productive, more innovative and more profitable," said Jon Bischke, CEO and co-founder of Entelo. "Entelo Diversity was created to ease the burden on companies struggling with finding and attracting diverse candidates. This Silver Award from Brandon Hall highlights the industry's recognition of the value we deliver to organizations who want to use data and intelligence to improve their talent acquisition processes and position themselves for long-term success."

Entelo Diversity provides access to more than 100 million diverse candidates, eliminating the manual and time-consuming processes associated with candidate discovery and surfacing candidates from underrepresented female, minority and veteran groups. Using proprietary machine learning and heuristics, Entelo Diversity helps companies identify candidates that meet specific gender, race or military experience requirements. By layering this information on top of a candidate's skills and qualifications, Entelo Diversity provides a level of objectivity for companies' hiring practices. With its More Likely To Move algorithm, Entelo's predictive technology also provides insight into which candidates are the most likely to change jobs, which is invaluable for strategic hiring efforts.

"We congratulate our Technology Award winners, and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance -- and in some cases transform -- their organizations," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. "Our research shows that Human Capital Management technology is a primary driver of innovation, and our award-winning organizations serve as models of success."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria: the product's breakthrough innovation, unique differentiators, value proposition and customer results. A list of all award winners can be found on the Brandon Hall website at



.

Entelo is a new and better way to recruit. The Entelo platform combines machine learning, predictive analytics, behavioral listening and social signals to help recruiting organizations identify, qualify and engage with talent. Entelo was named a Best Place to Work in 2017 by Glassdoor, recognizing the exceptional experience it provides employees as they help customers recruit the best talent. To learn how leading companies like Facebook, Cisco and UPS are building their teams using Entelo, visit .

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. ().





More information:

http://https://www.entelo.com/



PressRelease by

Entelo

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 14:15

Language: English

News-ID 517279

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Entelo

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease