REAC Completes Asset Purchase of Patriot Bioenergy Corp

(firmenpresse) - PARRISH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Real Estate Contacts, Inc. (OTCBB: REAC) is pleased to announce to shareholders that on January 4, 2017, the company completed the asset purchase agreement for Patriot Bioenergy Corp.

Robert DeAngelis, President & CEO of Real Estate Contacts, Inc., stated, "We are excited and look forward to working with Roger Ford and Patriot Bioenergy Corporation in building a prosperous company for all of our shareholders. We are well positioned for the future, along with the purchase of Southern Brands and the Southern Hemp Co.

The board of directors will convene soon to approve the new name change to REACH, Inc., which would stand for: Real Estate, Energy, Agriculture, Cannabis, and Hemp.

: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

Robert DeAngelis

President & CEO

724-656-8886

