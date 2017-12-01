Mono and uberall deliver data automation across platforms

With a new technical integration between Mono Solutions and uberall, SMB service providers can now offer websites, location management and marketing more efficiently than ever before

(PresseBox) - The new integration allows SMB service providers to create fully-automated websites based on content from the uberall network. Any content that is updated on the website is automatically synchronized back into the uberall Listings Network. For SMBs, this means getting a professional online presence has become faster and easier than ever. For service providers, delivering professional and quality marketing services to the SMB market has become less costly and far more efficient to manage.

The integration enables uberall customers to benefit from the powerful website builder on the Mono Platform, and also allows Mono partners to automatically update SMB business data across uberall?s Listings Network of over 100 platforms globally for local search.

?We are very excited to work with a leading technology company like uberall and we see a great commercial potential for resellers that have both uberall and Mono Solutions in their technology stack.? says Svenn Andersen, COO at Mono Solutions.

The integration between the Mono Platform and the uberall Listings Network provides several benefits for resellers:

The integration between the Mono Platform and uberall ensures that SMB service providers can deliver high-quality websites, while keeping maintenance costs low

The two-way sync between the Mono Platform and the uberall Listings Network ensures that all SMB data is automatically updated on all SMB listings, social networks, recommendation sites, directories, mapping apps etc. when a change is made to the website and vice versa

uberall customers can now easily create professional websites on the Mono Platform, including One-Click Sites, landing pages and more advanced websites and webshops

Mono resellers can now easily and automatically update SMB data across platforms in the Listings Network by using the uberall Location Marketing Cloud. This makes it hassle-free for resellers to ensure that their SMB customer data is always up-to-date



?As the technology partner of our resellers, we attach great importance to the simplification and automation of their processes. Through the cooperation with Mono, we even further improved the experience of our sales partners, enhancing their digital location marketing channel.? says Bernhard Friedrichs, VP Partnerships at uberall.

Download Factsheet

Requirements for integration enablement

All SMB service providers who are partners of both Mono and uberall can use the integrated services. Please contact Head of Global Sales in Mono Solutions Tricia Score at tjs(at)monosolutions.com or VP Partnerships of uberall, Bernhard Friedrichs at partner(at)uberall.com for more information.

About Mono Solutions

www.monosolutions.com - Mono Solutions provide a SaaS-based platform for the design, delivery and management of professional, responsive websites, e-commerce and landing pages. We help our resellers to efficiently and cost-effectively deliver high quality online presence solutions to SMBs at scale through our platform, along with our partner network of distinguished digital service providers of SEM, SEO, fulfillment, domains and emails, online booking, call tracking, content management and other complementary services. At Mono, innovation is driven by the goal of helping SMBs get a strong online presence that can easily be managed at a low cost. Therefore, automation is a key concept in the development of all solutions on the Mono Platform, including the integration with uberall.





www.uberall.com - uberall powers sales through location data, using the innovative Location Marketing Cloud. We enable companies to manage multi-site information in a centralized tool, enriching and securing data in a global range of directories, maps, social networks and navigation services, providing maximal findability for their stores, and enabling businesses to interact with their customers, wherever their business is mentioned online. Our products, Engage, Listings and Locator empower businesses to transform online interactions into offline sales, all over the world.

uberall was founded in 2012 by David Federhen, Florian Hübner and Josha Benner, in Berlin. It is backed by top investors, including United Internet, FUNKE Digital, and Project A Ventures, and has a second office in San Francisco. Its clients include renowned companies like Vodafone, Holiday Inn, and Yves Rocher.





